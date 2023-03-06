The Xbox Series S is reportedly getting some merch to call its own, and it's all a bit strange.

OK, so everyone remembers the Xbox Series X fridge, right? What if we told you that Xbox is getting ready to sell a new piece of kitchen-related merch, but it isn't a fridge this time? Oh no, it's something much hotter than that.

If a new report is right Xbox is ready to announce a whole new piece of merch, this time based around the Xbox Series S. If the report is accurate, we'll soon be using a faux Xbox Series S to toast bread. That's right, there's a toaster that looks like Xbox's budget console and you're going to want it. If only because of how weird it is.

The news comes via French outfit XboxSquad which says that we can expect the toaster to be released at some point in 2023. They say it'll be "limited stock," adding that it'll cost €60 plus the cost of delivery. Oh, and you can pre-order one right now.

There's no word on an international launch, but we do know that the toaster will fit two pieces of bread at once and feature an anti-jam function and anti-slip feet. There will be a number of browning settings as well, but the main thing is that this thing looks like an Xbox Series S and that's all that we really needed to know.

This of course follows the 2021 limited release of the Xbox Series X fridge that sold for around $100 / £90 and was capable of holding a handful of cans. But as VGC notes, this new toaster is said to be part of a wave of licensed Xbox merch that will include bowls, mouse pads, and more.

Bring it on!