Key Takeaways Ford urges customers to stop using Tesla Supercharger adapters due to potential issues.

Replacement adapters will be provided free of charge in the coming weeks.

Ford will adopt the NACS standard for future vehicles, starting in 2025.

Ford is asking some of its electric vehicle (EV) customers to stop using its NACS adapters for Tesla's Superchargers . The adapter first became available earlier this year.

According to a service bulletin by Ford (via InsideEVs), Ford said the adapter has "a potential issue that may result in reduced charging speeds over time, and in some cases, charge port damage." Ford has emailed affected customers, and only a recent batch of the adapters is affected.

The automaker said it "does not recommend using the adapter" and that it will send a replacement "in the coming weeks." The replacement adapter will not cost owners anything.

Ford is asking affected customers to review their shipping information

Replacement adapters will be sent out in late October

Ford

A Ford spokesperson confirmed to InsideEVs that replacing the adapters will be considered a "customer service action" and "not a recall." Ford is asking affected customers to review and update their address on their FordPass account.

Ford will reportedly start shipping the replacement adapters to customers in late October. The company says customers can use the FordPass app or the in-vehicle Public Charging app for alternative charging options.

In May 2023, Ford signed an EV-charging pact with Tesla . Ford EV owners in the U.S. and Canada were able to get a free adapter to charge at Tesla Superchargers until June 30th. Due to supply issues, the deadline was then extended until September 30th. With this new issue, it's unclear if that deadline will be extended again.

The NASC adapter converts North American standard CSS ports found on Ford's EVs to Tesla's proprietary NACS cable. Ford plans to adopt the NACS standard for future vehicles starting in 2025. Other EV makers, including Nissan and Rivian, plan to do the same in 2025.