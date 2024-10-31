Key Takeaways Ford EV owners gain Tesla Supercharger access with new branded adapters

Ford will provide adapters for customers waiting for complimentary ones

Ford offers replacement adapters due to potential issues with existing NACS adapter.

If you have a Ford EV , this news will be music to your ears, especially if you've been having problems with your NACS adapter or haven't gotten one in the first place.

Ford has announced it will be shipping its own branded specialty adapters which let its customers use Tesla Superchargers across the country. Ford will be offering its new adapter, alongside the existing approved one, to customers waiting for their complimentary adapter that was promised earlier this year. The new adapter has already started shipping.

The news comes after the automaker recently asked some of its customers to stop using its NACS adapter after it found it had "a potential issue that may result in reduced charging speeds over time, and in some cases, charge port damage." Ford said it would be sending its new adapter as a replacement to affected customers.

Ford EV owners only gained access to Tesla Superchargers this year

Ford will be adopting the NACS standard next year on its cars, but current models will need the adapter

Ford

Ford owners got access to Tesla's Supercharger network earlier this year after it signed a pact with Tesla in 2023. The CCS charging port on Ford EV's isn't compatible with Tesla's NACS port, hence the need for an adapter to make it work. The new Ford adapter is being manufactured by Lectron, an EV supply company.

The Michigan-based automaker offered free adapters for owners of its Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and other electric vehicles with an initial June deadline to register. That date got pushed back until the end of September due to supply issues. Then, earlier this month Ford issued a service bulletin, alerting some customers that their adapter had a defect and that it needed to be sent back and replaced.

Ford plans to adopt the NACS standard for future vehicles in 2025. Other EV automakers, like Rivian and Nissian are also following suit.