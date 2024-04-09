Key Takeaways 2024 Mach-E models offer increased range and faster charging, with 10-20 mile capacity boost and 20% faster DC charging.

Ford transitions to LFP battery packs for sustainability, avoiding cobalt and nickel, offering lower fire risk and longer life cycle.

New Mach-E Rally trim features rally-inspired design, while all trims will have rear motor boost and access to Tesla Superchargers.

Ford has announced a late year model upgrade to their electric SUV, the Mach-E, bringing with it a bevy of upgrades and changes from the previous model that Ford says is based at least partly on customer feedback. Improvements for the new model year will come in the form of improved performance, faster charging speeds, and a longer range across all models.

All 2024 models of the Mach-E will see an increase in range, with each variant getting 10-20 miles in additional capacity. Along with this bump in range is an increase in charging speed, as Ford claims the electric SUV will now charge "almost 20 percent faster with DC fast charging than previous models." Ford is promising that users can recharge from 10 to 80% battery in just over 36 minutes, though in practice most road-trippers can get going to their next charging stop after about a 10 to 15 minute stop.

Ford has a long-term mindset when it comes to their EV lineup and future models, and crucial to that sustainability is the transition to more responsible and scalable battery chemistries. With the 2024 models, Ford will be formally shipping all models with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery packs made in China.

These battery packs are generally considered more environmentally and geopolitically favorable as they don't include cobalt, which is a rarer resource found in Li-ion batteries, and nickel, which can be unsustainable to mine. LFP batteries also have a lower fire risk, and can be expected to have a longer life cycle, as they can sustain more charging cycles before suffering from degradation. The 2023 Mach-E production had subtly switched over to LFP batteries sometime later in the model year's life cycle, but the new battery chemistry will now be standard, and advertised as such, across the board.

A new "Rally-Inspired" trim for 2024

Ford has also announced a new trim for the Mach-E called the Mach-E Rally. This "Rally-Inspired EV" is raised 1-inch higher than the GT model and is tuned for both on-road and off-road use. The trim features a rally-inspired aesthetic, from its stripes to its wheels.

Some of the new models will feature simple upgrades such as Ford Performance seats and Brembo front brake calipers being standard on the Mach-E GT, whereas they were previously only included in the Mach-E GT Performance Edition. All trims will feature a new rear motor that will add 70 lb-ft of torque to the EV.

As has been the case since late 2023, all models will be able to charge at more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers in addition to the rest of Fords "Blue Oval" network of chargers. The 2024 Mach-E models will still ship with their DC and J1772 charging ports, but will include an adapter for use with NACS charging like at Tesla Superchargers, or with any Level 2 NACS chargers.

The base model 2024 Mach-E select will start at $39,995, the Premium and GT trims will start at $43,995 and $53,995 respectively, and the new Mach-E Rally will start at $59,995.