It's happening much later than had originally been planned but Football Manager 2023 is finally coming to the PlayStation 5.

After originally being planned for a release in late 2022, Sega and Sports Interactive are both now ready to bring the latest iteration of its football management simulator to the PS5 on 1 February - and some people will get a full 20% discount when it happens.

"We are delighted to confirm that Football Manager 2023 Console will launch on PlayStation 5 on February 1st," a statement posted to the Football Manager website reads. "Both SEGA and Sports Interactive have worked closely with Sony to overcome unforeseen complications which arose during the submissions and approvals process, and we’re relieved to bring an end to the frustration and uncertainty surrounding the release."

Importantly, the release also notes that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to enjoy a 20% discount when they buy the game. "The discount total is consistent with the pre-order incentive that ran prior to our announcement that release was to be delayed," the statement points out.

Sports Interactive is also quick to point out that while it's unusual for a Football Manager game to launch in the January transfer window, the main thing was to get it into the hands of PS5 owners as soon as possible. "Once all global transfer windows are closed, we will be providing a free transfer update to all PlayStation 5 players in the coming weeks," the company's statement adds.

This year's console iteration is said to be much easier to play while using a controller, something that has historically been an issue for a game that was built to be played using a mouse and keyboard. Sports Interactive's studio director, Miles Jacobson previously said "to be frank, it was s**t," when asked about console controls.

"The first console game we brought out was impossible to control. My advice to everyone was to play using the keyboard."

That was all dealt with thanks to a new focus on controller - and touch - compatibility that also saw Football Manager 2023 launch as part of the Apple Arcade subscription offering.