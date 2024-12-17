Summary Apple is rumored to be developing a folding tablet for 2028, possibly sized at 18.8-inches.

It should be ideal for travel and may even become an all-in-one device for some people.

Apple's main obstacles are pricing and the limitations of iPadOS.

Apple is rumored to be working on several secret projects at the moment. While the tech giant is no longer working on self-driving cars, projects we might actually see launches ranging from folding iPhones to Echo Show-like smart home displays , including one with a robot arm. Now, we can add another one to the list -- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the company is working on a folding tablet with a display that's equivalent to two iPad Pros side-by-side.

We don't know much else about this folding device other than Apple aims for it to launch in 2028 and that its screen might measure in at 18.8-inches when unfolded. We're not even sure if it'll run iPadOS. In any event, I'm on board with the product as a whole, although it may require Apple to bend to the public a bit better if it wants a hit.

The perfect travel computer?

No more compromising on screen space

If I need something more than my iPhone when I'm traveling, I typically bring my Steam Deck or 11-inch iPad Pro. I have a Windows gaming laptop, but its 17-inch LCD is paired with an equally large keyboard and chassis, plus accessories like a 240W charging brick, make it a burden to pack and unpack, especially when going through airport security.

Apple's rumored device could fold down small, yet provide more workspace than a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

I'll probably end up getting a 14- or 16-inch laptop far sooner than 2028, but Apple's rumored device could be better for travel, at least in theory. It would fold down even smaller, yet provide more workspace than a 16-inch MacBook Pro. There is, of course, the 13-inch iPad Pro, but that still doesn't provide a lot of real estate for multitasking, and it occupies room without the durability most laptops offer. The M4 iPad Pro is difficult to bend, but unfortunately, it's not impossible.

If Apple mimics other folding tablet designs, you might be able to pair an external keyboard or use half of the screen for typing when in cramped quarters, such as an airplane seat. Apple would need excellent haptics, though, since feedback is a common problem with touchscreen keyboards. Then there's the matter of fingerprints -- no one wants to stare at a display that's half covered in smudges.

A new entertainment hub

Who needs a TV, anyway?

I hate to admit it, but if I bring my iPad along on a trip, it's mainly for watching movies and TV shows. I'll watch things on my iPhone if that's all I have, but even an 11-inch screen is much more immersive than a 6.3-inch one. I'm with David Lynch on this -- movies are meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

18.8-inches is big enough that, for some people, an Apple tablet could serve all their entertainment needs. It's preferable to consume games and video on a 60-inch 4K TV, but not everyone has that kind of space or budget. Even when the budget is handy, there are some spaces where a smaller screen is superior. That's what makes the Echo Show 15 such a fantastic product -- sure, it handles calendar and smart home functions, but its secret weapon is that it doubles as a smart TV for your kitchen counter.

With Apple's foldable iPad, I'm expecting to see some people try to watch the unfolded screen on an airline tray. More realistically, though, folding the device in half might give travelers the room to watch something while also playing a game like Balatro or Civilization.

The pitfalls that could sink a foldable iPad

I have a few concerns about a foldable iPad, and as with many Apple products, the biggest is price. Today, a 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,300, which is already plenty expensive for a tablet. An 18.8-inch foldable could hypothetically cost upwards of $2,000. That would put it out of reach for many, and those willing to spend that much might just stick to the MacBook.

As with many Apple products, the biggest worry is price.

Apple may have to sacrifice some of its vaunted profit margins if it wants a folding iPad to be successful. Who knows, though -- the company could be waiting for parts and manufacturing costs to drop, in which case the price bump might not be so high. But even a $1,500 tablet would be a hard sell when the same cash can get you a MacBook or a high-powered Windows PC.

Speaking of that, if the tablet does run iPadOS, Apple will have to cave to demand and make the software as flexible as macOS. Most people spending MacBook Pro levels of money expect MacBook-level features, which means full control over customization and the apps they run. Few customers will be happy spending $2,000 to $3,000 on a device that isn't much better than a $599 iPad Air in terms of productivity or gaming potential. Would you buy a $2,000 PC if you could only run apps from the Microsoft Store, and Spotify cut out every time video ads popped up in another app?

The right iPad, not just a bigger one

Apple's corporate culture could be the deciding factor

I think Apple's on the right track, assuming all these rumors lead to a product being shipped. The company sometimes spends millions or billions of dollars on development that never goes anywhere, chasing the dream of another hit on par with the iPhone or iPod. The Apple Car is a prime example.

Apple needs to unleash the potential of iPads if it expects people to spend more than they ever have.

It's Apple's internal culture that will make or break a foldable tablet, too. The company will have to make the device feel like it offers real value, whether by keeping costs down or elevating the tablet's features to make it a worthwhile alternative to a Mac. Indeed, it's possible that what Apple is really planning is a foldable Mac tablet.

Gurman suggests that a Mac-iPad hybrid is unlikely, but Apple will at least need to come within range of that notion. There's a growing backlash against the limitations of iPadOS versus the hardware it's running on, to the point that some people are holding onto iPads for four years, five years, or more. My own iPad Pro is a 2020 model, and I have no incentive to upgrade anytime soon. Apple needs to unleash the potential of iPads if it expects people to spend more than they ever have before.