Summary Many newer foldables are waterproof, and a few have basic dust resistance.

Totally dustproof models are still on the horizon.

Folding screens have, meanwhile, become less prone to scratching and creasing, if not completely.

I'm not going to mince words -- foldable phones are still more vulnerable than conventional ones at the moment. Their designs revolve around hinges, which create an entry point for liquids and dust that phone makers have to get creative about protecting. Conversely, many regular smartphones now have an IP68 rating, meaning they're effectively dust- and waterproof in most scenarios. A few of them, like the OnePlus 13 , have an even tougher IP69 certification -- you can even spray them down if you drop them in mud.

We've come a long way since the disaster of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, however. The best foldables can easily handle daily use, even if you might still want to take extra precautions. Think twice about taking your Pixel 9 Pro Fold on that trip to the Algodones Dunes, for instance.

1 Many models are now waterproof

For all practical purposes

You'd think water would be the most difficult thing to keep out of a hinge, but surprisingly, many foldables now have at least an IPX8 rating. That means they can be submerged to depths of at least 3.2 feet (about 1 meter) for 30 minutes, and typically deeper, by definition. You still shouldn't shower or swim with a foldable, especially in salty or chlorinated water -- but if you drop your phone in a bathtub or spill a drink on it at a restaurant, it won't spell disaster.

That's a necessary step forward, considering that many foldables cost over $1,000, which is as much as a decent Windows laptop. An IPX9 foldable would be ideal, but by the time that's possible, the industry might already be moving on to rollable phones and AR glasses.

2 Dust resistance is improving

Check the specs before you buy

A handful of foldables now offer basic dust resistance, led by Samsung's Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Both of those have an IP48 rating, the "4" signifying protection against particles over one millimeter. Some dust grains are smaller than that, naturally, so the products aren't truly dustproof. But if you visit a beach, there's less chance the sand will wreck your phone's circuits and display. I'd still recommend keeping a foldable in your bag or pocket.

Motorola has already achieved IP5X on some Razr models, so even if dust does get in, it shouldn't interfere with operation. Who knows, though -- we could see fully dustproof foldables within a year or two, given continued work behind the scenes.

3 Folding screens are becoming more durable

Slowly, but surely

One of the things that doomed the original Galaxy Fold was its namesake feature -- its display. To protect it, Samsung slapped a film layer on top, but some people mistook this for packaging and tried to peel it off, with predictable results. The film was essential, though, since foldable screens are inherently more vulnerable to scratches. They can also develop visible crease lines, which some people find intolerable.

Newer displays are made out of tougher materials, though, so scratching is less of a concern. Even crease lines are less likely, and protective films and coatings are better than they used to be. Just be sure to close your phone when you're not using it, and certainly don't lay it face-down when it's open.

4 Folding offers (some) inherent display protection

Watch out for that external screen

While the main justification of foldables is cramming a large display into a small form factor, a secondary advantage is that when they're closed, that screen is much harder to damage. Conventional smartphones may use tougher construction, but their displays are always exposed unless you've got a folio, a screen protector, or a fully sealed case. It hardly matters what kind of Gorilla Glass your phone has if it ends up scuffed by asphalt.

Most foldables do have a vulnerable external display, but if that one takes a hit, the internal one should be fine. You'll have to live with a temporary inconvenience until you can get a repair or replacement.