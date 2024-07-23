Key Takeaways Apple plans to build a foldable iPhone, codenamed "V68," with a clamshell design like the Galaxy Z Flip.

The company is supposedly working to eliminate visible screen creasing at the hinge.

Any product would ship in 2026 at the earliest.

Apple is moving ahead with plans to build a foldable iPhone, according to a pair of sources for The Information. The device, codenamed "V68," is said to use a clamshell design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip line of phones, rather than one that expands into a miniature tablet like the Z Fold. The tech giant has allegedly been contacting Asian suppliers in recent months, looking to secure components.

Few other details of Apple's plans have emerged, but one of Apple's goals is said to be eliminating a visible screen crease at the hinge. The company is believed to be struggling with that, which makes sense -- even Samsung's sixth-generation foldables have creases, albeit minimized. Most folding phones rely on flexible OLED panels that naturally sink into hinge space.

A foldable iPhone would ship in 2026 at the earliest, The Information claims. Presumably, Apple could choose to delay or scrap the product if it can't solve issues like creasing, but a foldable from the company has been rumored for years, and it's likely the tech giant is deeply invested in the project if it's setting up a supply chain.

Why would Apple make a folding iPhone?

Apple is the last major smartphone maker without a foldable, and probably doesn't want to surrender that market, especially to chief rival Samsung. The company is famously cautious about entering new categories, preferring to let competitors take early risks before it jumps in with a more polished product. The original 2007 iPhone is a prime example of this, and actually pushed out established rivals like RIM and Nokia.

A foldable iPhone could have practical benefits for consumers. iPhones are becoming increasingly large -- the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could reach 6.9-inches. Folding should keep iPhones pocketable, possibly even if they go over the 7-inch mark. A major concern is likely to be durability, however, since while the Z Flip 6 does have dust and water resistance, a hinge is an obvious weakpoint, and cover screens can be prone to scratches and cracking.