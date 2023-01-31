OnePlus gave its new flagship phone to a royal photographer to see what it could do.

The OnePlus 11 is set to be announced on 7 February, but royal photographer Matt Porteous has already gotten his hands on one. And the results are pretty spectacular.

With OnePlus getting ready to announce a phone that will sit at the top of its lineup the company handed it over to a man responsible for taking royal photos. The phone was then taken to Scotland to see what it could do when tasked with taking portrait photos. And as if that wasn't enough, they strapped it to a drone as well.

The photos themselves were taken in Knoydart, a portion of Scotland that can only be reached via the use of a boat or a two-day hike through the Scottish Highlands. It doesn't sound like Porteous fancied either of those options, so he stayed in his studio 500 miles away and manage the whole thing via satellite feed - there was no 5G, see. It's all rather impressive, really.

Although, perhaps not quite as impressive as the photos this thing took.

2 Images

Close

Not too shabby when you remember that the OnePlus 11 was floating in the air when these photos were taken. OnePlus touts the all-new 13-channel multi-spectral light-colour identifying sensor as one of the reasons the portraits look so impressive.

As a reminder of what we're dealing with here, the OnePlus 11 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of the cameras, the main one sports an IMX890 50-megapixel sensor while an IMX581 48-megapixel ultrawide and an IMX709 32-megapixel portrait lens round out the options.

Other notable specs include a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus has a big few days coming up, with the OnePlus 11 being just one of the new products getting a debut. The mid-range OnePlus 11R will be joined by other releases including the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and more.