Finding a high-quality turntable that produces great sound and provides clean aesthetic can be challenging enough. Finding one that meets those for $500 or less is even more of a feat. But the Fluance RT85 effortlessly leads the pack. Having reviewed and owned multiple record players, I haven't seen one that extracts this much performance and quality from a sub-$1000 price point.

Related I swapped my $450 turntable for a $300 model. Here's how it went The $300 Fluance RT82 puts every penny exactly where it should go with no skimps on sound or function.

Like its even more budget-friendly sibling, the RT82, Fluance again makes the most out of every penny -- so much so it had me checking the price tag to make sure I hadn't under-paid. Read on for why it's the perfect table to grow your sound and to grow with your setup.

Fluance RT85 The Fluance RT85 is the best table on the market for $500 or less, and carries with it construction and sound quality found typically above its price point. From the top of the line elliptical cartridge to the silent belt driven platter, the RT85 is a fantastic value for a mid-level table. Pros Amazing build quality for the price

Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge is best-in-class Cons No built-in preamp $500 at Amazon

Close

Design & features

The same, but different

All Fluance record players, from the $200 RT80 to the $500 RT85, share the same MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) plinth in a variety of gorgeous wood finishes and colors. They also all share the same aluminum static balanced tonearm, and the same 36 AWG Litz wire inside the tonearm.

Fluance RT85 Built-in Pre-amp No Drive Belt Driven Bluetooth No Speeds (RPM) 33 1/3, 45

The "Reference" turntable line, to which the RT82 and the RT85 both belong, share the same servo motor that spins the table's platter. The "Reference" series also comes without any built-in preamp, requiring that users purchase and connect their own external pre-amps.

Many audiophiles actually prefer it this way, but it's something to consider when budgeting for a complete setup.

Where the RT85 stands out is its heavy acrylic platter and Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge. Both of these are fairly significant upgrades to the more budget-friendly RT82, and those new pieces are precisely where the higher price tag comes from.

Sound quality

Built for sound from the feet up

Ultimately, the RT85 takes an incredibly thorough approach to extracting the best sound possible. Its resonance dampening feet lift the plinth off the user's surface of choice, helping to isolate the table from vibrations and movements in its environment that might otherwise jostle the table. The hefty engineered wood plinth ensures further isolation thanks to its high mass and sound absorbent qualities.

Related Why I won't part ways with my Audio-Technica turntable It's been three years and I haven't strayed from the budget, but capable AT-LP120XUSB for a reason.

The acrylic platter, unique to the pricier RT85 model, further enhances sound clarity by reducing vibration due to its dense, non-resonant material and improves speed stability with its consistent weight distribution. Also delivering excellent speed stability is the DC motor with a servo controller that measures the motor speed 500 times per second, helping the RT85 achieve an impressive speed variation of 0.10%.

The best elliptical cartridge I've heard

The RT85's crown jewel is its Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge. This elliptical stylus cartridge delivers one of the richest, fullest sounds I've experienced.

Related 4 things to consider before buying a record player As a vinyl enthusiast, here's my advice if you're looking to invest in a turntable.

In reviewing this table, I started spinning Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department (I'm unapologetically a Swiftie), but truth be told, her vinyl records are not typically of the highest audio quality. So, I thought to myself "Great, another poorly made Taylor Swift record, these are just not mastered for vinyl at all," until I swapped the record over to the RT85 with its Ortofon 2M Blue elliptical cartridge.

"Florida!!!" featuring Taylor Swift and Florence Welch filled the room with thunderous intensity, booming bass, and the silky rich voice of Florence Welch that can make any song an anthem.

The music immediately came alive. "Florida!!!" featuring Taylor Swift and Florence Welch filled the room with thunderous intensity, booming bass, and the silky rich voice of Florence Welch that can make any song an anthem. It put a grin on my face and truly impressed. I also listened to the entirety of Exit...Stage Left, the live album by the genius Canadian trio, Rush. Neil Peart's drums could be felt in your chest, while Geddy Lee's airy voice resonated around the room, enveloping me in sound.

Related 4 tips for keeping your vinyls and turntables sounding and looking great As a vinyl enthusiast, I've kept my records in top-tier shape over the years by adhering to these four maintenance guidelines.

Listening to records with a top-of-the-line elliptical cartridge like the Ortofon 2M Blue leaves one with the distinct impression that this is what vinyl records are supposed to sound like. So, if you're spinning pop, rock, or any "loud" genre, I can honestly say you'll be more than happy.

Verdict: A quality turntable that can grow with you

I often mention that I appreciate a turntable that is upgradeable, allowing it to grow with you as your hobby deepens. Truth be told, you'd be hard-pressed to improve on this table short of buying another one in a completely different price tier. It is just so impressive right out of the box. Crucially, the RT85 has a real adjustable counterweight on its tonearm, making it possible to swap between cartridges down the line, though I can't imagine a better elliptical cartridge than the Ortofon 2M Blue.

Related Why vinyls are the oldest, yet trendiest way to listen to music Who says that newer is always better? Gen-Z and millennials are bringing back vinyls, and rightfully so.

Nevertheless, it still offers functionality should you want to install a different stylus type, or perhaps use a cheaper spare cartridge when spinning old or dirty records.

I would recommend to anyone upgrading from their $50-$100 starter table, or anyone looking for a record player that will carry them through many years of growth in their audiophile journey.

Overall, the RT85 is a fantastic record player that cuts no corners in giving the maximum sound quality and construction possible for the price. I would recommend it to anyone upgrading from their $50-$100 starter table, or anyone looking for a record player that will carry them through many years of growth in their audiophile journey.