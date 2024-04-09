In 2023, Americans purchased almost 50 million vinyl records, coming in at almost 6 million more units than CDs in the same year. Records have been making a comeback for years, but the vinyl resurgence is now truly in full swing. Personally, I have been fascinated with vinyl records for well over a decade, and seeing this hobby grow exponentially has been loads of fun.

A record player is perhaps the most important part of a budding Hi-Fi enthusiast's setup, and the Fluance RT82 is one of the best record players under $500 that I've had the pleasure of coming across.

I spent time with the RT82 as my main player and was impressed through and through. As an audiophile, I can confidently say you'll get the most out of this table without spending most of your paycheck.

$299 at Amazon

Adjustable counterweight

Great sounding OM 10 cartridge Cons Doesn't support 78 RPM $299 at Amazon

Retro and contemporary design

Timeless with modern notes

The primary mass of the RT82 record player comes from its High Mass MDF wood plinth, offered in a variety of gorgeous colors, pictured above in bamboo. This gives the table some serious weight, and it feels sturdy and well-built when being moved or assembled. The wooden plinth rests atop resonance-dampening, vibration isolation feet, which are adjustable to ensure the record player is completely level before putting the stylus to record. The overall design is simplistic and lends a timeless feel to what is a decidedly modern product.

Aside from the RT82's platter, the smooth wood finish is broken up visually by only three other core components. The first of which is the speed dial, allowing users to turn the table on and off and, in doing so, select a playback speed of either 33 1/3 or 45 rotations per minute. These two speeds will cover the bulk of a vinyl collection, with most 12" records being played back at 33 1/3 RPM, and most 7" singles being played at 45 rpm, hence their being nicknamed as "45's."

This table doesn't support the rarer playback speed of 78 RPM, used on much older records, typically pre-1950's, but this shouldn't be a loss to any beginner vinyl collector. Whereas many belt-driven tables at this price point require manual speed changes, meaning users have to manually move the belt through a series of pulleys or positions to adjust speed, the RT82 offers a simple dial.

Secondly, the pulley is affixed to the motor, responsible for driving the belt that moves the RT82's aluminum platter. Finally, the table features an S-shaped tonearm, which is another rare sight for record players at this price point. Since the S-shaped tone arm better mimics the natural arc of record grooves, it improves tracking accuracy as the needle stays straighter within the grooves, resulting in fewer tracking errors and distortion, all leading to improved sound quality.

Functionality and features

I got everything out of my $300

As beautiful and sleek as the design is, I came away from this record player most impressed with its functionality -- especially considering its $300 price point. Some of the best-known tables on the market at this price point feature straight tonearms, require manual speed changes, or don't even feature a truly adjustable counterweight like the one found on the RT82. This adjustable counterweight makes it possible to adjust the tracking force (the amount of force measured in grams that the tonearm exerts on the stylus, and consequently, the stylus exerts on the record). Essentially, that means, you can upgrade or change cartridges whenever you please.

Fluance RT82 Brand Fluance Bluetooth No Connections Wired Dimensions 13.75 x 16.5 x 5.5 inches Weight 14.99 pounds Speeds (RPM) 33 1/3 or 45 Built-in Pre-amp No

The ability to exchange cartridges is optimal for those wanting to extend their record player's lifespan or upgrade their Hi-Fi set up. All quality turntables, like the RT82, are compatible with a wide variety of cartridges, each featuring different stylus types that bring something unique to the experience. Since certain stylus types are better suited for specific music genres, avid vinyl collectors often have multiple stylus/cartridge assemblies to switch between. For example, I use a more affordable cartridge with a lower-quality stylus for playing older, worn-out records to avoid prematurely wearing out my higher-quality one.

Stylus and soundstage

No skimps, scratches, or skips

I can't say enough about how Fluance doesn't skimp on any single component with the RT82, and the stylus is no exception. The RT82 comes standard with an Ortofon OM 10 elliptical stylus, a $75 part in its own right. The stylus is the heart and soul of where a record player gets its sound. There are so many pieces of equipment and parts you can change and go down deep rabbit holes when it comes to your record player setup, but the stylus or cartridge your table uses is where it all starts. In my testing with the RT82, this table produces a fantastic sound when played through even halfway decent speakers, but much less through Hi-Fi grade bookshelf speakers.

The explosive percussive sounds on Michael Jackson's Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' are sharp and crisp on the RT82, and Justin Vernon's deep voice on Exile with Taylor Swift is full and rich.

On my home speakers, this table delivered a full, rich, and warm vinyl sound, typical of quality elliptical cartridges. The instrument separation and full soundstage shone when playing well-pressed records, and it immediately sang with that unmistakable vinyl sound. From an audio quality perspective, it suffers most on the crispest ends of high-frequency sounds.

The tss of a closed hi-hat, the upper register of a singer's voice, these highs are less pronounced, but honestly, not much more can be expected from an elliptical cartridge at this price range. The explosive percussive sounds on Michael Jackson's Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' are sharp and crisp on the RT82, and Justin Vernon's deep voice on Exile with Taylor Swift is full and rich.

While the RT82 does a fantastic job of making that classic record sound, there is definitely a level of detail in the higher frequencies that I notice missing as compared to my daily setup, though I attribute this mostly to a significant difference in cartridge cost. For more detailed resonance and sound, you'd want to use a MicroLine stylus, which can cost much more. That being said, thankfully, the RT82's adjustable counterweight means you can change your cartridge the day you're ready for a compatible upgrade.

Verdict: No better player at this price

For $300 MSRP, the Fluance RT82 is really a fantastic record player. There is something so reassuring in the notion that every single dollar went to something absolutely vital and useful. There are no superfluous features on this turntable, no gadgets that you'll never use, or capabilities you'll use once, then never again. It is exactly what it should be and nothing more, and it is the best Hi-Fi record player you can build for this price point. For anyone looking to buy their first turntable, or perhaps looking to upgrade from that suitcase all-in-one dorm room record player, this would be a great buy.