Google's goal in getting everyone to adopt RCS messaging was to ensure a consistent experience across all messaging platforms. For the most part, the effort has been successful, but there are still occasional problems with Google Messages and RCS chats.

Rich communication services, better known as RCS, enable things we now take for granted, like read receipts and typing indicators in Google Messages. If these features suddenly go missing, it's probably an issue with RCS, especially if you recently switched devices.

In the US, all major phone carriers support RCS -- you just need to install the Google Messages app to access it -- so there's no reason your Android shouldn't also support it unless your device is very old (RCS messaging is only compatible with Android 5 and later). If you're having trouble using Google Messages to send RCS messages, below are some common fixes to try.

1 Make sure RCS chats are enabled

Check the app settings in Google Messages

First, make sure RCS chats are enabled. It's important to note that everyone in a conversation must have RCS enabled for it to work.

Open the Messages app and tap your profile in the upper-right corner. Tap Messages settings. Tap RCS Chats. If you don't see it, tap Chat features. You can see if RCS chats are enabled at the top of the menu. Under the section that shows your SIM card and phone number, it should say Status: Connected. If you don't see that, tap Retry or Verify your number.

2 Check your data connection

Make sure you're connected to the internet

Sometimes the most obvious issue isn't all that obvious. Your phone could have lost its connection to your cellular or wireless network. Double-check that you have a connection by swiping down to access the Quick Settings from your home screen, then tap Internet on a Pixel phone, or look at your Wi-Fi or Mobile Data tiles on other Android phones and make sure both have a connection.

Sending RCS messages requires mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection, so if you hit your data limit on your mobile plan, messages can be sent in SMS format instead.

Your version of Messages should already support RCS, but you should still check for updates so that the app keeps running smoothly. To update Android apps:

Open the Play Store app. Select your profile in the upper-right corner. Tap Manage apps & device. Select Updates Available if you see it. Tap Update all.

4 Is Google Messages your default messaging app?

You could have set another app as the default by accident

Google Messages should be your default messenger, but if you've downloaded other messaging apps, then you might have changed it. To set Messages as your default messaging app:

Open the Settings app. Tap Apps. Tap Messages. Tap SMS app. Make sure Messages is selected under Default SMS app.

5 Confirm your phone number

The right number must be associated with Messages

If you just got a new device, your SIM card could be confused about your phone number. Here's how to check the phone number associated with Google Messages:

Open the Messages app and tap your profile in the upper-right corner. Tap Messages settings. Tap Advanced. Under Phone number, confirm that your phone number is correct. If it's not, tap Phone number and make it correct.

6 Clear Carrier Services storage & cache

It could be a background hiccup

Close

Carrier Services is a background app that you shouldn't worry about unless something goes wrong. If you still can't send RCS chats, try clearing the Carrier Services storage:

Open the Settings app. Tap Apps. Tap See all apps, then tap Carrier Services. If you don't see it, tap the three dots > Show system. Tap Storage & cache. Tap Clear storage, then tap Delete to confirm. Return to the previous screen and tap Force stop.

7 Clear Google Messages storage

You won't lose your messages, just your settings