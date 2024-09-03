An iPad mini 7th generation is likely right around the corner. The Mini hasn't been updated since September 2021, and knowing Apple's history, that means a refresh is virtually guaranteed by the end of 2024 if the company isn't planning to kill off the product entirely. The good news for Mini fans is that rumors and shortages point to an imminent update, probably during Apple's "glowtime" event on September 9.

A concern of mine, however, is that Apple will stick to its usual approach with the Mini -- that is, treating it as nothing more than a compact iPad. The Mini could be so much more if Apple leaned into the benefits of its form factor, both in terms of hardware and software.

1 Put gaming and media consumption front-and-center

The traveler's best friend

For the average person, one of the major appeals of the Mini is having a video player that's bigger than an iPhone, but still easy to pack and comfortable to hold. As great as an 11- or 13-inch iPad might be in terms of immersion, an 8.3-inch one is inherently more ergonomic in bed, on the couch, or on a three-hour flight. A Mini can even make TSA screenings less onerous.

Enhanced display tech would lend itself to better but still ultra-portable media and gaming.

However, Apple could stand to give the Mini 7th generation more than its rumored "jelly-free" LCD. It should be switching to OLED for better colors and contrast, not to mention improved power consumption from a smaller battery. It's also overdue for giving the Mini dynamic refresh rates both above and below 60Hz, which would improve smoothness.

2 The iPad mini needs a dedicated gamepad

A Backbone-like controller could work great with Apple's smaller iPad

Enhanced display tech could also lend itself to better gaming. It's crazy to me that Apple has yet to produce its own Backbone-style controller that can turn a Mini into a Switch or Steam Deck competitor. The tech giant may be comfortable letting third parties do the work, but without an official add-on developers can count on being in Apple Stores, we're not going to see an increase in the number of high-quality titles on the App Store.

I should be able to play significant new console titles on a Mini like Assassin's Creed Mirage, not just casual games like Words With Friends, or a handful of classics like Dead Cells.

3 Give the Mini real horsepower

Small iPads can be "pro" too

While the Mini 7 probably doesn't need the M4 chip found in the iPad Pro, it'll be a mistake if Apple gives it another A-series iPhone processor. Why? Gaming is one reason, but an even bigger one is that there are plenty of professional uses for iPads that don't involve large screens.

Case in point: the Mini is already popular with pilots, who need access to maps and other reference materials but are constantly running around airport terminals and don't have much cockpit space to work with. They deserve a model with a speedy M2 chip like the iPad Air. The tablet is also a device of choice at hospitals and other workplaces where portability is crucial.

Road warriors, in general, might enjoy the ability to set up a compact workstation, hooking a Mini up to a small USB-C display to use Stage Manager.

It's not difficult to imagine other possibilities opening up, such as live music production that's more convenient but just as powerful as a full-size iPad. Road warriors, in general, might enjoy the ability to set up a compact workstation, hooking a Mini up to a small USB-C display to use Stage Manager -- hopefully with a Mini-sized Magic Keyboard for input.

Stage Manager requires an M-series chip to put windows on a secondary display.

4 Make it a better e-reader

Kindle, eat your heart out

The Mini is one device where Apple's obsession with thinness makes sense. People want to use a Mini for reading news, books, and social media, and an inherent requirement of that is a thin, lightweight device you can hold for many minutes at a time. Apple is already headed in the right direction -- it just needs to go as far as possible in material selection. A plastic back would be ideal, but it's unlikely given Apple's aim at a "premium" (read: expensive) market.

An OLED display with dynamic refresh rates would make reading easier on the eyes. On the software side, a Mini could also use is a refined reading interface. Apps like Safari and Apple Books are already fine on the Mini, but I can't help but think there must be ways to tweak them so reading feels like a Kindle or Kobo device, just with superior flexibility.

5 Better widgets and StandBy support

Don't overlook the importance of ambient data

If Apple decides to give the Mini dynamic refresh rates, we could also get an always-on display functions, potentially making the tablet extremely handy for at-a-glance info. That could be as simple as checking weather, messaging, media info, and HomeKit controls while you work, but encouraging custom-tailored widgets would be perfect for some professionals -- imagine a nurse being able to view a fullscreen list of medications simply by pulling an iPad out of their pocket, or a pilot being able to go through their pre-flight checklist.

I'd like to see StandBy come to the Mini as well. That might be tricky -- iPads are often used plugged in and titled on their side, after all -- but it would transform the tablet into an amazing smart display, capable of being an ambient alarm clock, calendar, and smart home hub. Google is already attempting that concept with the Pixel Tablet.

