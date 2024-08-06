Key Takeaways Apple's Find My network is secure, utilizing end-to-end encryption for tracking devices, friends, and accessories.

Apple AirTags offers an affordable item tracker with precision finding, water resistance, and free engraving.

There are several alternatives to AirTags, suitable for a variety of scenarios.

The Apple ecosystem has a lot of advantages, with the company's Find My network being one of them. Apple's Find My network leverages over two billion Apple devices to help people track their devices, friends, and accessories, all within the Find My app. Find My works through every capable Apple device transmitting lower energy Bluetooth signal to other nearby ones to securely forward its location. Think of Find My like a relay system. When a device can't connect to the internet, it sends out a single to one that can, relaying its location to the device or accessory's owner.

Apple's implementation of Find My is particularly unique because all transmitted signals are end-to-end encrypted. No one sees the location except you, not Apple, not the person whose device is relaying a location -- no one. While Google has a similar network, Apple's has existed much longer and has produced a wide range of accessories for unique and specific use cases.

Here are five of the most versatile and unique trackers out there that work with Find My.

The default choice

Apple AirTag Brand Apple Battery 1 year Water Resistance Yes Speaker Yes $29 at Amazon $29 at Apple

Apple's AirTag was the first item tracker on the market to support the company's new Find My network. At the time of AirTags' release, Apple promised third-party accessories could access the network, and many have come on board. Still, the AirTag serves as the default tracker of choice, and there are a few reasons for this.

The AirTag is reasonably affordable, at least as far as Apple products go, costing $29 for a single tracker and $99 for a four-pack. Engraving is also free when ordering directly from the Apple Online Store. An AirTag's battery life is one to two years, and it only needs a replacement coin cell CR2032 battery when it's time. The AirTag is also water-resistant, includes speakers to audibly find lost accessories, and has a built-in U1 chip for precision finding to be pointed toward accessories within 15 feet. Precision finding is exclusive to AirTags and has not yet been seen in other Find My capable trackers.

2 ATUVOS Tag

A more affordable alternative

ATUVOS Tag Brand ATUVOS Battery 1 year Water Resistance Yes Speaker Yes $17.99 at Amazon

ATUVOS has supported Apple's Find My network for years, offering a four-pack of trackers for $49 before additional discounts, making these waterproof trackers less than half the cost of AirTags. ATUVOS tag trackers also feature a speaker and a replaceable battery that allows for about one year of tracking.

Beyond their reasonable price point, ATUVOS tag trackers have a key ring hole, which means they don't require an additional key ring or pouch like AirTags. You can buy ATUVOS trackers on Amazon in black or white and in packs of one, two, three, four, and eight.

3 ATUVOS Wallet Tracker Card

Your wallet's new best friend

ATUVOS Wallet Tracker Card Brand ATUVOS Battery 3 years Water Resistance Yes Speaker Yes $29.99 at Amazon

One of the greatest limitations of AirTag and alternatives like ATUVOS tags is that they don't fit into a person's wallet. That's where something like the ATUVOS Wallet Tracker Card comes into play.

For $30 before discounts, you can get a 1.6mm thick, credit card-shaped wallet tracker with IP67 waterproofing, an 80-100 db speaker, and up to three years of battery life. Never lose your wallet again with this accessory.

4 JDTDC Employee Badge Tracker

Never lose your employee badge again

JDTDC Employee Badge Tracker Brand JDTDC Battery 3 year Water Resistance Yes Speaker No $19.99 at Amazon

Now that you won't lose your wallet, never lose your employee badge, thanks to JDTDC. Similar in size to the ATUVOS Wallet Tracker Card, this employee badge tracker is an excellent alternative wallet tracker while offering a cut-out at its top to attach to a lanyard.

While this Find My tracker doesn't have a speaker, it's waterproof and offers up to three years of battery life. The JDTDC Employee Badge Tracker is available in black or white and in one or two packs.

5 OBD II Vehicle Tracker

Know where your vehicle is at all times

OBD II Vehicle Tracker Brand OBD Battery N/A Water Resistance No Speaker No $18.99 at Amazon

Whether you can't find where you parked or want to know where your car has disappeared, one thing you never want to lose is your car. Many modern vehicles have cellular and GPS tracking, which means many cars also don't. The OBD II Vehicle Tracker allows you to monitor your car's location without worrying about battery life.

This tiny tracker connects to your car's diagnostic port near the steering wheel. There's no speaker, no apparent detection, just a little black or blue device connected out of the eye's view.