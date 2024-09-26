Key Takeaways Power banks are crucial in emergency kits for charging devices during power outages.

AM/FM radios provide vital news updates independent of the internet or cell service.

Lanterns, flashlights, and batteries are essential for lighting and power in emergency situations.

Emergency preparedness kits are helpful no matter where you live, but that's especially true in places that regularly get hurricanes. Since moving to Florida a few years ago, I've been tweaking my emergency supplies each summer to ensure I have what we may need if a strong hurricane should come through our area. Gone are the days of just stocking some candles, AA batteries, and food, though -- our reliance on technology also extends into emergency kits, partly because of our dependence on smartphones.

Of course, there are many items that should be part of your kit that don't involve technology, such as coolers, water filters, camp stoves, and more. But there are plenty of must-have tech items as well that can help keep us safe and prepared if things get bad. Below are some items I've found essential in my emergency kit and won't do without.

Related 8 ways your phone can be a lifeline in emergency situations Know the different ways your phone can be useful during an emergency, and how to use basic emergency features, including Text-to-911.

1 Power banks for all our electronic devices

Multiple power banks are always a good bet

Close

Let's face it: Most things we use these days require a power source. So, when the power goes out, things can be annoying at best and dangerous at worst. As a result, it's important to have a way to stay charged even if the power goes out for several days. While it'd be nice to have a big generator to power all you need, that's unrealistic for most people for several reasons. Instead, power banks are a more practical option.

A power bank won't power your refrigerator, but you can at least keep your phone and maybe even a laptop charged and ready to go. Some companies have even released quite high-capacity power banks that are relatively small, so you can easily keep them stored in your kit without needing an entire storage unit.

Make sure to check the charge on your power banks on occasion to ensure they are ready for emergency situations.

BioLite Charge 100 Max The BioLite Charge 100 Max is a 25,000 mAh capacity portable power bank that can simultaneously charge up to five devices. It offers fast,10W charging from USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad with up to 15W of power, and a USB-C port. $150 at REI

Recommended Ugreen 300W 48000mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display The Ugreen 300W 48000mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display is a larger power bank made for more than just charging up a phone once. It features two USB-A ports and three USB-C ports, allowing you to charge up to five devices at once in a pinch. Plus, the built-in LED light adds to its usefulness, and the handle makes it easy to carry. $200 at Ugreen $200 at Amazon

2 An AM/FM radio to stay informed

A way to get news even without internet

During bad storms or other emergencies, having access to up-to-date news and weather information is critical, so you'll need a way to access that even without internet or cell reception.

We rely on our phones for just about everything, including checking the weather. But a phone isn't useful if the power is out and there's no internet or cell service. During bad storms or other emergencies, having access to up-to-date news and weather information is critical, so you'll need a way to access that even without internet or cell reception.

Luckily, there are still plenty of AM/FM radios available in a range of formats. Some double as CD players and Bluetooth speakers, so you can still use them even when there isn't an emergency. The key, of course, is how they get their power -- if you need to plug it into an outlet to use it, it's not a good emergency option. But if it's battery-powered or rechargeable, it could be suitable. Generally speaking, a handheld or portable radio is the way to go when stocking your emergency kit.

Gracioso cassette player The Gracioso cassette player is a battery-powered tape player, tape recorder, and portable AM/FM radio. $36 at Amazon

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 Rechargeable and battery-powered lanterns or flashlights

Let there be light, no matter what

If the power goes out, you'll also need a way to see in the dark, especially when the sun goes down. Candles can set a nice mood, but they aren't the most practical. Instead, it's best to also have some high-powered flashlights or lanterns on hand. Having both lanterns and flashlights in your kit is useful, since lanterns will fill a room with light, and flashlights are ideal for spotlighting specific areas.

I also prefer to have both battery-powered and rechargeable lanterns as a bit of a redundancy. While rechargeable lanterns (and other devices) are ideal for convenience and producing less waste, there is a downside to such technology in emergency situations. Integrated batteries eventually fail, and they typically diminish in power over time. If your rechargeable device is a few years old, you may not get what you need to out of it. Plus, you have to remember to charge it before you actually need it, which is tricky with emergency kits.

Additionally, once your rechargeable device is out of battery, you either need a way to recharge it, or you'll have to function without that device. When it comes to lights, you don't want to simply run out of battery and be stuck in the dark. That's why I like to have some battery-powered lanterns and flashlights on hand. That way, if the batteries die, I can simply swap them out for new ones and still have light.

LE 1000LM Battery Powered LED Camping Lantern This powerful lantern offers four different light modes up to 1,000 lumens with stepless dimming, making it suitable for a range of situations. Three D alkaline batteries power it, and it offers an IPX4 waterproof rating with a top handle and hook on the bottom. $27 at Amazon

4 Batteries of all types you may need

A backup to rechargeable devices

Since battery-powered devices are ideal for emergency kits, you'll also need extra batteries to power them all. AA is, of course, the most commonly used, but many lanterns rely on larger format batteries, while headlamps use AAA. Having a range of sizes for all the types of batteries your devices use will ensure you can keep things up and running.

Panasonic Eneloop Super Power Pack The Panasonic Eneloop Super Power Pack comes with the most common battery types to keep your devices powered up. It includes 12 AA, 4 AAA, 2 C adapters, 2 D adapters, a charger, and a case to keep it all organized. They can be recharged 2,100 times and come precharged so you can use them right away. $52 at Amazon

5 A battery-powered fan to keep you cool

Plus, some double as power banks or lights

Hurricanes bring a lot of moisture and heat. So, if the power goes out, and you're without air conditioning, things can get brutally uncomfortable fast. A fan can help provide some sanity and comfort in those situations. Luckily, there are endless portable options that run on either removable or rechargeable batteries. Some even function as lights and power banks, giving you more emergency kit items in one single product.