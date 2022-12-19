Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2 review: Climbing to new heights

(Pocket-lint) - Wahoo’s second edition of their Roam bike computer arrived on the scene back in October, and sits above Wahoo’s other offering, the excellent Bolt, in its two-tier bike computer range.

While not much has changed from a design perspective, it brings with it a number of improvements, including an improved screen, more storage and dual-band GPS for better accuracy. However, as we now know is the norm with Wahoo products, the initial hardware release is just the beginning of the story, with future software updates being promised to bring additional functionality later down the line.

Those software updates will be rolled out to all the hardware that can run them, so both the original Roam and the second generation Bolt will get many of these too at first, but more on that later.

When we reviewed the Roam back in the summer of 2021 we felt it was a good bike computer, but that its hardware was a little under powered, causing some lagging, and that it lacked some of the features of competitors such as a Garmin’s ClimbPro. So how does its successor compare? We've been putting it through its paces to find out.

Our quick take Wahoo has nailed the hardware development for the new Roam, giving it a new processor and a whopping 32GB of on-board memory, while maintaining a claimed 17-hour battery life. Alongside this, they’ve squeezed in dual-band GPS to improve accuracy and reliability as well as upgrading the display to 64 colours and introducing USB-C charging. From a hardware point of view it reads like a ‘You said…We did’ feedback board, with someone at Wahoo studiously ticking off each element that users had asked them to improve. The positive take away on this is that Wahoo has created a solid platform that is going to be as well futureproofed as any device like this could reasonably be expected to be. There are some missed opportunities. The design of the new Roam has remained nearly identical to the original, and leaves it looking a little dated with its chunky bevels and inset screen. Sure, that allows for the LED feature around the side and top, but these are largely redundant due to the Roam’s colour screen and we feel their functionality could be built into a larger screen as an option for those who want that. We know that Wahoo views its products as continually evolving and that it will invest in improvements both big and small over time. It's these updates that will be key to the Roam’s success, and transform it from its current position of highly competent computer into more of a trailblazer. Only time will tell which of these the new Roam will truly be.

Connectivity, setup and the Wahoo App

ANT+

BLE/Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

In order to get the Roam set up you have to download and install Wahoo’s free companion app. We find this a quick and easy way to set up bike computers rather than trying to do it on the device itself via a series of fiddly menus. It’s here that you can customise or add pages to show the data that you want on the screen at any time and whether you want it colour coded to show your heart rate or power zone, for example.