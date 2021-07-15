(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has no shortage of devices to choose from when it comes to fitness tracking, most of which are great in their own way, depending on what you're looking for.

The Fitbit Luxe - which was announced in April 2021 - aims to offer a more stylish approach than the average plastic step-tracker. Is it form over function though, or is this fashion-focused tracker actually everything you could really need from such a device?

Finishes (band & stainless steel case): Lunar White & Soft Gold; Black & Graphite; Orchid & Platinum

Display: Colour AMOLED, 206 x 124 pixel resolution

Dimensions: 36.3 x 17.62 x 10.05mm

Interchangeable straps

The Fitbit Luxe has a slim, stylish design that is very lightweight and exceptionally comfortable. The stainless steel casing - which sadly scratches easily - offers smooth rounded edges, making for a soft and subtle device, while the silicone strap is lovely to wear and secure thanks to the buckle fastening.

The heart-rate monitor on the underside of the Luxe is flush within the casing so it doesn't dig into your wrist like some older Fitbit devices - the Charge 2 in particular - while the strap is easily interchangeable, simply clicking out and in.

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2021: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle · 15 July 2021

There are a multitude of accessories designed for Luxe, including bracelets and slim a double wrap leather strap, meaning wearing it 24/7 is far more appealing than some other trackers - which, let's face it, can completely ruin a nice outfit.

Even the standard silicone strap that comes with the Luxe as standard looks good, so you don't have to invest in the extra accessories if you don't want to.

Small and simple, the Luxe has no function buttons like some other Fitbit devices. There's a colour OLED touchscreen, which is responsive, though very small, limiting the amount of information it can display. The screen offers ample brightness though, with vibrant colours than only add to the overall stylish finish.

Sleep tracking and all-day activity tracking

Automatic exercise recognition

Sp02 blood oxygen monitor

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Swimproof (to 50m)

The Fitbit Luxe has a decent feature set on board, sitting a little above the Inspire 2, but missing out on a couple of features offered by the Charge 4.

There's no built-in GPS, with Connected GPS instead (via your phone, for example), and you won't find NFC for Fitbit Pay either. But the usual suspects are all there, including heart rate monitoring, step tracking, automatic exercise recognition, and sleep tracking. There's an SpO2 sensor on board too - though it isn't active at launch.

The Luxe is waterproof and offers swim tracking, and it also has 20 exercise modes, stress management tools, guided breathing, and smartphone notifications - though the last of these is limited compared to the likes of Fitbit's smartwatches and devices like the Apple Watch. Overall, though, there aren't many omissions, even if built-in GPS would have been nice to see.

Claimed: 5-day battery life

20 exercise modes

In terms of performance, the Fitbit Luxe is solid. Step tracking and sleep tracking are as accurate as we can verify, while it does a great job when tracking specific workouts - keeping up with devices twice its price and then some.

When we reviewed the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, we found it occasionally struggled with heart-rate tracking during high intensity workouts, but the Luxe is more than capable.

We wore Luxe on one wrist and the Apple Watch Series 6 on the other during our testing, and while the Luxe can't compete on the smartwatch side of things, it offered almost like-for-like stats at the end of various workouts, including calories burned, average heart rate and maximum heart rate.

Sleep tracking is great too - as we've always found with Fitbit devices - and in this area it is far superior to Apple Watch at the moment.

This goes for battery life as well, with the Luxe promising - and more importantly delivering - five days before requiring a top up. We'd still love Fitbit to use a more standard charging method - like USB Type-C - but charging is quick and easy with Luxe's cradle and pin solution.

Fitbit app (iOS & Android)

Fitbit Premium paywall for some features

The Fitbit Luxe offers some statistics on its display, but as we mentioned before: the display is pretty small so the Fitbit app is where you'll need to go to find most of your stats.

Some of the best features are locked behind the Fitbit Premium paywall, like the more in-depth sleep statistics. You get six months of Premium free when you buy a Luxe, which is handy as it gives you a chance to work out if you will use the extras or if the basics - that are still good on Fitbit - are enough for you. You can read more about Fitbit Premium in our separate feature.

Pocket-lint

The Fitbit app is easy to navigate and use and there are a whole host of features within it that will allow you to customise the Luxe - like adding certain workout shortcuts, for example - as well as make it more accurate.

You can read our Fitbit tips and tricks feature for more on the Fitbit app, but overall, we love the platform. It's simple and offers plenty of data, broken down into a user-friendly format, which we think is key to being able to make the positive changes you are likely trying to make if you're considering buying a Luxe in the first place.

Verdict The Fitbit Luxe is an excellent activity tracker - and probably our favourite Fitbit to date. It could do with a larger display and we'd like to see built-in GPS for the next-gen device. Nonetheless, it offers a stylish design, is comfortable to wear, and excellent performance overall. Activity and sleep tracking are both accurate, the colour OLED screen is lovely and vibrant, and the plethora of accessories available give you style flexibility that you just don't get with other options on the market. It's not the cheapest fitness tracker on the market, and it misses a couple of features off its spec sheet, but the Fitbit Luxe is still a fantastic option for those who want a little more style in their life.

Less stylish than the Luxe, but this is an excellent tracker - and it comes with built-in GPS and NFC for Fitbit Pay, making it more feature rich. Read our full review squirrel_widget_217724 This tracker offers mostly the same features as the Luxe, but in a cheaper package with a more basic design, as well as double the battery life. Read our full review squirrel_widget_338177