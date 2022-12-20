Carv review: The smart way to improve your skiing

(Pocket-lint) - Skiing attracts thousands to the slopes each year. Many will have some lessons, but soon decide they'd rather go it alone.

That's human nature, it seems, and it means that many stop learning when they think they are good enough and then just ski for leisure.

But what if there was a different way? One that freed you from the expense and formality of lessons, embraced the very latest technology, and could be a constant coach when you're out skiing?

That way is Carv - or the Carv Digital Ski Coach - and we headed to the Austrian Alps to test it out.

Our quick take Having used watch-based tracking for skiing in the past, Carv delivers on a whole new level. While it doesn’t integrate heart rate - the most common metric for exercise - it does drill into details that no watch will ever give you. From the data gathered and Carv's clever interpretation, there's a whole world of coaching and feedback there to make you a better skier. The best part is that this isn't a militant skiing regime, and you can take from it want you want. Skiing casually? No problem. Want to refine a small detail to level-up? That's within your power too. Having had many ski lessons as a child and far fewer as an adult, Carv provided an impetus to get better, and put us back on that lifelong learning path to get better at a sport we love. There's so much polish and so much precision in Carv, it's hard not to recommend it to anyone feeling as though their skiing is "good enough". It probably is good enough - but Carv could make it so much better.

5 stars - Pocket-lint editors choice For It will transform your skiing

Wonderful app

Turns skiing into a game

Real precision in feedback

Tips clearly presented and explained Against Ongoing costs

Only really for on-piste skiing

Design and installation

Insole and battery pack

Everything comes in the box

Let's start by talking about what Carv Digital Ski Coach actually is. It's a sensor system that you install in your ski boots, allowing it to gather all sorts of data. It's connected to your phone to process that data, while you can also connect your phone to a pair of headphones for real-time feedback. It's a complete ski coaching system, using hardware and software.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

That means there's some installation, but it only takes about 5 minutes. The hardware is comprised of an insole, which is connected via cable to a battery unit that you clip onto the outside of your boot.

The insole sits between the liner of your ski boot and the hard exterior shell. You simply have to remove the liner from your boot and stick the Carv insole into the bottom of your boot using the adhesive pad.

The cables then run up the inside of the outside edge of the boot, again secured under an adhesive pad, and finally connect to the battery unit, which is the only visible part of the system, clipping to the exterior of the boot.

The battery unit has a substantial clip on it, which we secured to the bootstrap. Despite us having a couple of crashes, it was totally secure. It also sat nicely under the snow cuff on our salopettes, so once installed, you really don't know it's there.

How much does Carv cost?

There are two sides to Carv, the hardware and the software. At a basic level, the hardware costs $/£/€199 - but you then have to factor in membership that gets you ongoing access to the software.

There are tiered options, but you can get a "daily pass" from $/€99 or £79, but that actually gets you 6 days. Basically, this option is the most affordable, designed for those who might go on a 1-week skiing holiday each year.

Thereafter you have the option for an annual pass so you can use Carv as much as you like, which will cost $/€199 or £149. If you're skiing regularly, for a couple of weeks or every weekend through the season, this might be the more appealing option.

Getting connected

Bluetooth LE

Smartphone essential

Headphones recommended

The Carv system relies on your smartphone, where you'll need to be running the Carv app (iPhone or Android). The app is great because it also includes full installation videos, so when you're running through the steps above you can see exactly what you're doing.

The app verifies and connects to the battery packs, giving you the chance to check everything works and to calibrate the force sensors (which is simply a case of lifting your leg up to unload it).

Once that's done, you simply have to punch the start button in the app and start skiing as you normally would. The app runs in the background on your phone all day - there's no need to stop and start anything, but of course, there's stacks of data available when you do want to take a look - which we'll talk about in a second.

Moving onto headphones - the system is designed to be used with headphones and some might feel uncomfortable about plugging in on the slopes. We used Apple AirPods with transparency turned on so you avoid that sense of isolation - and most good headphones offer this function and will fit under a helmet without issue.

Best Garmin 2022: Ranking the top Garmin GPS sports watches, smartwatches and activity trackers By Conor Allison · 12 April 2022 What is the best Garmin watch? We test out, rate and rank the top options in this complete buyer's guide.

Wearing headphones is important because it's part of the magic that Carv offers - real-time feedback or tips and information when you stop skiing.

How does Carv actually work?

9-axis: accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer

36 pressure sensors for each foot

Balance, edging, rotary, pressure

The key to Carv is the data it gathers and the algorithms used to interpret it. There are 36 pressure sensors in each sole, so those 72 sensors in total know exactly where the pressure is going through your feet. That means it can detect where your weight is and how you're moving, which is critical for advancing your skiing skills.

The ability to detect 9-axis of movement supplies the rest of the data so the system knows how your skis are moving. Remember that this is on both skis, so it can detect how both sides are working together and what you might be doing in your turns that can be improved.

Of course, data is nothing without interpretation and that's really what Carv does. Its algorithms take this data and look at four major metrics - balance, edging, rotary and pressure. These elements are the fundamentals of skiing, so by understanding these, Carv can determine what you're doing and what you need to change to become a better skier.

That's all happening being the scenes - what you actually see is a beautifully slick presentation, with tips and feedback both through the app and through your headphones that will nudge you into better skiing habits.

What is Carv actually like to use?

There are a number of different modes offered by Carv. This allows you to have more or less feedback, or a focus on particular areas. The basic