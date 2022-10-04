Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro offers top fitness tracking on a budget

MUNICH (Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has unveiled the latest addition to its smart fitness tracker range with the Smart Band 7 Pro. Launched alongside the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro, the aim is to bring all the key fitness and health tracking abilities to market at a very accessible price point.

The watch is similar in form to a lot of other modern smart fitness trackers and features a rectangular case with a vibrant AMOLED display.

The screen measures 1.64-inches diagonally and a a resolution of 280 x 486, delivering a crisp 326 pixel-per-inch sharpness.

It has auto brightness and reaches up to 500 nits, so should be easily viewable in most conditions.

Best fitness trackers for 2022: Top wearables to track your workouts, sleep and health By Conor Allison · 3 June 2022 Kickstart your fitness by tracking your movements with a top activity band. Here are some top choices to consider.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Like most fitness trackers, it will monitor your all-day activity, keeping you up to date on your steps and activity levels, your sleep quality, and also comes equipped with the ability to track up to 110 different sports.

There's built-in GNSS support for route tracking during outdoor activities too and - for runners - there's even an on-wrist coaching feature. This feature offers 10 running coaching plans with different aims and benefits for different levels of runner.

The fitness band is waterproof to 5ATM (50 metres), so it'll survive wet weather conditions and the battery is said to last up to 12 days on a full charge so you'll only have to charge it a couple of times a month.

Xiaomi's latest Smart Band will be available in two case colours: black and ivory, but will be customisable eight different strap colours to choose from. Plus, with more than 150 watch faces to choose from, you can customise the look whenever you feel like it.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro will be available in the UK on 4 October, with a very reasonable £84.99 price tag.

squirrel_widget_12856014

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Cam Bunton.