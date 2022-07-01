Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro teased ahead of official announcement

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has teased the Mi Band 7 Pro ahead of its official announcement on 4 July.

Set to be fully unveiled as part of the Xiaomi 12S launch event next week, the company has provided a sneak peek of the fitness tracker, with it in line to sit above the standard Mi Band 7 that was launched globally in May.

No official specs or details were provided in the quick teaser shared on Weibo, but it does provide an insight into the design of the upcoming tracker. Akin to watch-tracker hybrids like the Huawei Watch Fit 2 and the Honor Watch ES, the 7 Pro features a display that appears both wide and long.

According to a recent leak, too, it appears the device will come in at least two colour variations - one with a black band and grey bezel, with the other pairing a white strap with a gold bezel.

Other than that, though, the specs aren't yet clear. It's likely that the band will offer many of the same features as its standard sibling, of course, such as 15-day battery life, SpO2 monitoring, an always-on display and more. However, the headline upgrades are still scarce - as is the price tag.

With the standard Mi Band 7 currently retailing for around $59.99 / £54.99 / €59.99, it's possible the Pro version could push towards a three-figure sum.

All will be revealed over the next few days, so be sure to catch up on the full details once Xiaomi announces them.

Writing by Conor Allison.