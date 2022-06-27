(Pocket-lint) - When it comes to budget-friendly fitness wearables, the Xiaomi Mi Band series is undoubtedly at the top of the league. If you’re looking for the optimal combination of battery power, form, functionality, and value for money, you can’t do much better than Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7, the latest fitness wearable to hit the market. While most fitness wearables have a propensity for being heavy and bulky, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 comfortably sits on your wrist like a slender wristband - it’s elegant, comfortable, and powerful.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 also happens to be an incredibly budget-friendly device.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is an extremely sleek and slender silicone band with a small vertical screen that can be detached and fixed to other clips, straps, and keychains. This fitness wearable is refreshing in its simplicity of design. The screen can be attached to a wide range of bands and objects, making it highly versatile and portable. But if you decide to use the device in its native form, the black silicone band looks sleek and elegant on the wrist.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen, approximately 25% larger than the previous generation. Whether you want to watch your heart rate, check the time, or read the news while traveling, the AMOLED screen is large enough for optimal clarity and small enough for comfort. The 326ppi high-definition display also ensures crisp and bright visuals, so you don’t have to strain to check the details. If you’re looking for a crisp and clear fitness wearable, you can’t do much better.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has a customized user interface with a vibrant and dynamic design language. The user interface can offer numerous pieces of information within a small screen without compromising legibility. The layout ensures all the elements are distinct, clearly demarcated and highlighted with graphics. There’s no sense of weight or clutter in the user interface - something we can’t say for most fitness wearables on the market.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is powered by a new chip that ensures smooth and seamless animations. The dial is dynamic and constantly changing, so you won’t get bored of the same visuals. You can choose from 100+ watch faces, each representing different pieces of information and moods. Furthermore, you can customize the dials, making them reveal your favorites in the album when you raise your hand.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has precise tracking enabled for 120+ sports and physical activities. You can track various activities, such as outdoor sports, yoga, gym, outdoor running, aerobics, jumping exercises, and much more. It can automatically record the duration of your exercise, calorie consumption, heart rate, fat loss efficiency, and much more, giving you all the information necessary to optimize your fitness and training.

One of the biggest problems with most fitness wearables is their lack of battery power. Most wearables have to be recharged once a day or once every couple of days. But Xiaomi Mi Band 7 offers 15 days of power with typical use and 9 days with heavy use. Powered by a powerful 180mAh battery, you can rest assured that you’ll have at least 9 days of use, even with the heaviest usage.

If you want a daily wearable companion for fitness training with no unnecessary bulk or clutter, you can't do much better than the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, especially at such a low price point.

