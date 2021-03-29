(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has announced a new generation model of its fitness tracker, the Mi Band.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will be available from late April and offers a 1.56-inch AMOLED touch display that provides approximately 50 per cent more screen space than the previous model.

As well as notifications and the fitness features, there are also over 60 face themes to customise the look of the device.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Band 6 includes built-in modes for 30 workout types. These include indoor training activities, such as HIIT and stretching, gymnastics and other sports, and zumba. Even street dancing is covered as one of the dedicated options.

The Band 6 is waterproofed down to five metres, so is also good for swimming (as well as wearing in the shower).

Six of the most common fitness activities also come with auto-detection, so the device will switch into a specific mode depending on your situation.

Everyday health tracking is included too, with heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring new to the Band 6.

There is enhanced sleep tracking too, as well as deep breathing guidance.

The battery is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Charging is done through a magnetic clip that attaches to the rear of the tracker.

There will be six coloured straps available. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.