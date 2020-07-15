Xiaomi has unveiled a new version of the Mi Band, its affordable tracker band.

The new band has a new display, with a 1.1-inch AMOLED panel with a 126 x 294 pixels with 450 nit brightness so you can see it in all conditions.

Xiaomi says that this new version of the Mi Band has a more accurate optical heart rate sensor on the back what's good for 24/7 heart rate tracking - 50 per cent more accurate in activities with irregular movements like cross-country running or climbing.

There's upgraded sleep tracking and a new stress detection and guided breathing function, popular on other devices to give you more lifestyle guidance rather than just tracking your physical activities. There's also female health tracking.

The Mi Band 5 has increased memory too, so it will record up to 11 activities, with a wide range of tracking types, using the heart rate sensor, accelerometer and gyroscope to track your activities.

The device is waterproofed to 5 ATM, so it's fine to wear in the rain, when you're sweaty, in the shower or swimming pool.

It's compatible with Android and iOS devices and will come in a range of strap colours including black, orange, mint green, yellow and teal. To charge the Mi Band 5 you can snap on a magnetic charger without having to remove the sensor from the band, so it's extra convenient.

You'll get 14 days of use from a single charge, although that will depend on what you do with it.

The global retail price of the Mi Band 5 will be €39.99, the UK price will be confirmed when it goes on sale in the UK from 16 July.