Xiaomi is launching a new smart fitness tracker in the UK sometime this summer. It's called the Mi Smart Band 4.

It features a larger .95-inch AMOLED touchscreen display - nearly a 40-per cent increase in screen size over its predecessor. The screen also supports 16 million colours, 77 themes, and a brightness of up to 400 nits. That means it should be easy to read even under direct sunlight.

With this watch, you can glance at notifications, get fitness stats, and do offline payments via AliPay. Other features include a battery life up to 20 days, water resistance up to 50 meters, and the ability to pair it with colourful strap options such as pink, red, orange, blue, and black.

Xiaomi says the Mi Smart Band 4 has a PPG heart rate sensor and that you can wear it in the rain, through sweaty workouts, in the shower, or even in the pool. It'll do activity tracking, health tracking, and even swim tracking. It also pairs with both Android and iOS devices.

The best part is that it costs just £34.99 (roughly $24.50). The Mi Smart Band 4 will be available in the UK this summer on mi.com, Mi Store, and other retailers.

For more about Xiaomi, check out our hub for the company, here.