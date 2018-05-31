  1. Home
Xiaomi's new Mi Band 3 has a 20-day battery life, 50m water resistance

  • No word yet on UK pricing or availability

Xiaomi has updated its Mi Band line of fitness trackers.

The latest addition, the Mi Band 3, is an ultra low-priced wearable. It has a bigger, higher resolution OLED screen, when compared to the previous model, the Mi Band 2. Plus, Xiaomi claims it's more comfortable on the wrist. It's also supposed to feature 20 days of battery life, which is the same as its predecessor, but the water resistance aspect has been boosted to 50 meters, Xiaomi said.

Xiaomi will sell the Mi Band 3 for 169 yuan (or about $26/£19), which is only a bit more than the Mi Band 2. However, it'll only be available in China at first, in red, black, and blue colour options. There's no word yet on UK or US pricing and availability.

Alongside the Mi Band 3, Xiaomi announced the Mi 8 phone, a 6.21-inch monster that looks like the iPhone X. You can read about it from here.

