Withings unveils Body Scan, its fanciest smart scale yet

(Pocket-lint) - Withings has unveiled the next generation of its smart scale line, the Body Scan, and it looks like about the most comprehensive way to keep track of your body's health this side of a smart watch.

Body Scan does look in many ways like an upgrade on Withings' older scales, but it adds a key feature in the form of an attached handle which can be lifted up while you stand on the unit for additional metrics.

This means that Body Scan can track not just your weight but also segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age, letting you get a really comprehensive picture of how your health is looking.

It's thanks to four weight sensors, along with 14 ITO electrodes within the platform and 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle that all this can get done, including 6-lead ECG monitoring for added peace of mind.

Best Fitbit fitness tracker 2021: Which Fitbit is right for you? By Britta O'Boyle · 4 January 2022

Body composition is a big step up from what most scales offer, letting you check your whole-body fat and water percentage, visceral fat, muscle and bone mass, and extracellular and intracellular water - plus get a section-by-section analysis of how this varies across your body.

There are more metrics than most people even know exist here, so in many cases it might find best use in conjunction with medical professionals and programmes, and Withings' app will make that easy to start if desired.

The Body Scan is aiming for a late-2022 release, pending FDA approval in the US, and is expected to cost $299.95 when it does come out, in either black or white colours.