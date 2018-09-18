Withings is back on the pulse with Steel HR Sport

Withings has announced the Steel HR Sport activity tracker featuring heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, a 25-day battery life and VO2 Max measurements.

The Steel HR Sport is the first product to launch following the company reacquiring itself from Nokia and rebranding, and it is the first Withings device to offer connected GPS and VO2 Max.

It follows in the design footsteps of the Withings Activite Steel HR, which launched in 2017, combining an analog watch face with a sub-dial and a small digital OLED display, heart rate sensor and activity tracking features.

The OLED display shows rolling smartphone notifications, from calls and texts to WhatsApp messages or flight notifications, along with heart rate during a workout. The sub-dial meanwhile, shows a percentage of your achieved fitness goal, which can be set in the accompanying Health Mate app.

Made out of 316L stainless steel, the Steel HR Sport has a 40mm case, which is available in black and white face colour options and it comes with an interchangeable perforated grey sports band strap as standard. It is 5ATM waterproof and it offers multi-sport tracking for over 30 activities from yoga to ice hockey.

Withings claims the Steel HR Sport will offer a 25-day battery life, which can be extended by a further 20-days in the power reserve mode. As well as fitness tracking, the Steel HR offers sleep tracking, as many activity trackers do, but it has a Smart Wake Up functionality too, a feature the dedicated Withings Aura Total Sleep System offers.

The Withings Steel HR Sport is available now for £189.95.