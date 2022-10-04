Updated Wahoo Elemnt Roam adds dual GPS for more accurate bike routing

(Pocket-lint) - Wahoo has announced a new version of the Elemnt Roam, its popular bike computer. The big addition on the hardware front is dual-band GPS.

Boosting the GPS reception is key to producing better results when it comes to route tracking and the advantage the dual-band GPS systems offer is that you have faster startup connections as well as being more reliable when it comes to built-up areas, woodland and so on.

That should make the navigation experience better, while the display now supports 64 colours, so it's capable of much richer visuals than the previous version of the Roam.

There are new software features to help guide you up and over hills, more memory to store maps and routes, all backed by a 17-hour battery life.

Wahoo is also keen to leverage its ecosystem, working alongside the Rival watch for automatic multisport transitions, while also giving you control of Kickr indoor trainers.

With Wahoo X offering subscription access to Wahoo's Systm and RGT indoor training systems, there's a move to support outdoor training too. You can sync your System training calendar to accommodate indoor or outdoor training, with the Roam keeping tabs on what you're doing.

There's a 2.7-inch display on the Roam, while the design remains familiar with those side LEDs and easy touch buttons across the bottom of the display.

Then you have USB-C charging, an ambient light sensor and a whole lot more to make this a much more compelling bike computer from Wahoo.

It's available now, retailing at £349.99.

Writing by Chris Hall.