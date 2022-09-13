Wi-Fi boosts connectivity on the new Wahoo Kickr Bike and Kickr Smart Trainer

(Pocket-lint) - Wahoo, the brand behind some of the most popular smart bike trainers, has announced a fairly significant update to two of its core products, the Kickr and the Kickr Bike.

The simple addition of Wi-Fi boosts the connection in these latest-gen training machines, with Wahoo saying that you'll benefit from fewer dropouts, and increased connection speeds compared to Bluetooth or ANT+, which is the industry standard and present on previous versions.

-

This is all about improving that experience when using the new Kickr Bike or Kickr Smart Trainer with online training platforms, which grew in popularity over the past few years and continues to take great strides.

The gamification of indoor training relies on connecting your training hardware at home with whatever device you're using to access your online platform of choice, be that through laptop, tablet or simply a smartphone.

But Wahoo says that Wi-Fi is more stable, so you won't suddenly find yourself disconnected in the middle of a competitive online ride, while also promising that you'll get online stats appearing 65 per cent faster, because you're connected via Wi-Fi instead.

As an added benefit, you'll be able to better access Wahoo's online customer service in real-time thanks to that Wi-Fi connection, for any troubleshooting issues.

Don't miss this excellent deal on the impressive Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 By Pocket-lint Promotion · 27 June 2022 This is one of the best affordable fitness trackers on the market.

Essentially, this means the trainer itself is connected to the network, rather than connecting to the viewing device via Bluetooth. If you want to connect other devices - a heart rate monitor for example - this would connect to the viewing device as per the current arrangement.

The new connectivity comes on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the original Wahoo Kickr, and should result in a better experience all round. The Wahoo Kickr remains one of our favourite turbo trainers. As we said of the previous version in our review, "If you're in the market for a top-level turbo trainer then the Wahoo Kickr V5 is undoubtedly the top-level choice."

There is a slight bump in price, however, with the new Kickr Smart Trainer costing £1099.99 and the new Kickr Bike costing £3499.99.

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Chris Hall.