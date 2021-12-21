(Pocket-lint) - Under Armour has unveiled a new pair of smart running trainers that work with the Map My Run app.

Called the UA Flow Velociti Wind 2, they reportedly track and analyse your runs, making them ideal for those who want to improve their running game. As TechRadar noted, the right shoe features a lightweight sensor that collects data as you run and transmits it to your phone over Bluetooth.

The new shoes, which are set to release globally sometime in the first quarter of next year, follow last year's Flow Veclociti Wind running shoes.

Instead of packing a rubber outsole, Under Armour's Flow Velociti Wind series sport a cushioning and sole design, which should equal more traction and less weight. The companies second-generation shoe further improves upon this design with a new heel system that provides more lockdown at the back. There's also a molded EVA sock liner that's supposedly more durable for longer sessions.

Apparently, you can link your shoes to your phone for real-time form coaching tips based on your cadence, pace, and stride, but you will still need a GPS smartwatch to track your route and to quickly access stats about your time, distance, and speed.

If any of this interests you, Under Armour is pricing its latest running shoes at $160 (about £120 / AU$230).

