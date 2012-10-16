Nike+ TomTom SportWatch now available in white and silver edition

Nike and TomTom have added a fifth edition to the SportWatch GPS range, with the introduction of a white and silver version.

It was inspired by the special edition Olympic version of the SportWatch, unveiled shortly after the London 2012 Games concluded, but the gold detail is gone, to be replaced by a silver-coloured trim. And, unlike the Olympic version of the watch, Nike and TomTom’s latest offering is available to non-Olympians.

As with the rest of the Nike+ SportWatch contingent, the white and silver version is powered by TomTom and provides runners with instant feedback on distance covered, speed and time. Results can then be shared and compared with other athletes via the Nikeplus website.

Reminders and motivation messages can also be programmed to pop up on the watch's LCD display, which is backlit and should prove useful on those eerily dark runs this winter.

The Nike+ TomTom SportWatch in white and silver is available now for £149 and joins a black and anthracite, black and blue, black and volt and volt and black variants.