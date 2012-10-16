  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Fitness Trackers
    3. >
  3. Fitness Tracker news
    4. >
  4. TomTom fitness tracker news

Nike+ TomTom SportWatch now available in white and silver edition

|
1/2  

Nike and TomTom have added a fifth edition to the SportWatch GPS range, with the introduction of a white and silver version.

It was inspired by the special edition Olympic version of the SportWatch, unveiled shortly after the London 2012 Games concluded, but the gold detail is gone, to be replaced by a silver-coloured trim. And, unlike the Olympic version of the watch, Nike and TomTom’s latest offering is available to non-Olympians.

nike tomtom sportwatch now available in white and silver edition image 2

As with the rest of the Nike+ SportWatch contingent, the white and silver version is powered by TomTom and provides runners with instant feedback on distance covered, speed and time. Results can then be shared and compared with other athletes via the Nikeplus website

Reminders and motivation messages can also be programmed to pop up on the watch's LCD display, which is backlit and should prove useful on those eerily dark runs this winter. 

The Nike+ TomTom SportWatch in white and silver is available now for £149 and joins a black and anthracite, black and blue, black and volt and volt and black variants.

PopularIn Fitness Trackers
  1. Fitbit Versa review: Lacks GPS, but loaded with other features
  2. Best Garmin watch: Fenix, Forerunner and Vivo compared
  3. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music adds offline music to Garmin's sporty smartwatch
  4. Got a kid? Fitbit's Ace fitness tracker for children is now available
  5. Best Fitbit fitness tracker: Which Fitbit is right for you?
  1. Suunto 9 is an accomplished sports tracker with 5 day battery life
  2. Xiaomi's new Mi Band 3 has a 20-day battery life, 50m water resistance
  3. MyZone Zone Match now available for personal use; makes it easy to hit fitness goals
  4. What is Garmin Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
  5. Peleton smart exercise bike coming to the UK, huge screen and live workout classes to follow at home
Comments