Suunto Core Alu and All Black launch

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Suunto outdoor sports instruments, Suunto has launched two new models of the Suunto Core: Suunto Core Alu Black and Suunto Core All Black.



The Suunto Core offers advanced "ABC functions" made up of an altimeter, barometer, and compass that are combined with other useful features like a depth meter, sunrise and sunset times, and a menu in four languages.



The storm alarm and altitude difference measurement assist claim to assist in navigation, resulting in better safety in extreme conditions.



The new Suunto Core All Black and Suunto Core Alu Black will be available in September, pricing not revealed.

