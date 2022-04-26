Hammerhead bike computers will now play nice with your Suunto watch

(Pocket-lint) - Hammerhead and Suunto have announced a partnership that will see better interoperability between the two brands.

The Hammerhead Karoo 2 is a popular bike computer, known for its regular updates that's seen the platform evolving, offering innovative new features every couple of weeks.

In this latest move, the pairing with Suunto means that you'll be able to see all your activities from your Suunto device in your Hammerhead dashboard, or your rides over in your Suunto app. That's going to make it a lot easier for those who choose to stick to those platforms rather than using a third-party service like Strava. With both platforms popular with road cyclists and runners, it's going to make tracking your workouts easier.

That also means that those who choose these devices have closer parity to the sort of experience that Garmin offers through its extensive range of bike computers and watches that all sync to Garmin Connect.

The other advantage of this new pairing is that you can get access to Suunto's heatmaps through the Karoo 2, so you can easily navigate to popular routes - or away from them if you're so inclined.

In recent months we've seen a number of changes to the Karoo 2, including a predictive climb feature that maps out the climb ahead of you without the need to plan a route in advance, as well as a more sophisticated shortcuts menu for better device control on the move.

"We are very excited to partner with Suunto," said Pieter Morgan, Hammerhead CEO and Co-Founder.

"The opportunity to work with a heritage brand with more than 80 years of experience is a huge opportunity for our fast growing company. With this partnership we hope to build on our mission to inspire and empower all people to unlock their athletic potential."

The option to connect your Suunto device to your Hammerhead is live, just head into the connections area in the dashboard and you'll find the option.

Writing by Chris Hall.