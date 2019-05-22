Suunto 5 smartwatch offers training intelligence in a compact design

Suunto, the Finish smart sports watch manufacturer has announced its latest generation of wearable. It's called the Suunto 5, and promises long battery life, smart training and a compact design in a device that isn't hideously expensive.

From the looks of things, it's taking design cues from the likes of the Garmin 645 Music, or Fenix smartwatch range. But that's no bad thing.

Suunto built a stainless steel ring around a mineral crystal-covered display, adding durability and style to the case.

This watch in particular is 46mm, and its main body is built from the usual blend of glass fiber and polycarbonate. It also happens to be water resistant up to 50 metres.

It's only 14.6mm thin, which isn't bad at all for an all-singing all-dancing life-proof smartwatch. What makes this particularly interesting, however, is the performance and training features.

Fitness-focussed smartwatches are only as good as their batteries and, for Suunto, that meant building in a battery that could handle up to 40 hours of continuous GPS activity tracking.

Using it just to tell the time, it'll last 14 days, or up to 7 days using it to track your steps and heart-rate, or have notifications coming in from your smartphone.

Perhaps more impressively, the Suunto 5 automatically learns your typical training pattern, and can prompt you when to charge the watch to ensure you have enough battery juice to handle that next session.

As well as learning your training pattern for battery reminders, the Suunto 5 also monitors your fitness and performance, and can adapt a personalised training guide to help you along your goals, and show you the progress you're making.

Suunto's community focussed app lets you discover routes that others are running, helping you discover and find new locations to train in, and can automatically tie in with Strava, TrainingPeaks and Relive.

Suunto 5 will be available in All Black, White, Burgundy Copper and Graphite Copper, and you'll be able to buy from 4 June for €329/$329.