Suunto 3 Fitness activity tracker gives you bespoke training programs

Finnish fitness tracking company Suunto has launched the 3 Fitness sports watch, which not only acts as a smartwatch and basic activity tracker, but it can be used to give each individual wearer a bespoke training program that automatically adapts as you make progress.

The Suunto 3 Fitness uses its built-in heart rate monitor to work out your fitness level, which, coupled with your overall exercise history is used to automatically develop a seven-day training plan.

If you miss an exercise one day, or go above and beyond and do more than is asked of you, the Suunto watch will change the plan accordingly. The watch will give you heart-rate based feedback during all exercises, so you can always be sure you don't overexert yourself.

As well as providing the adaptive training plans, the Suunto 3 Fitness watch keeps a track of calories burned and steps taken, with all data presented in an easy-to-understand summary.

Data is also stored and presented in the new Suunto app and when your phone is connected to the watch, incoming calls, messages and calendar notifications are sent to the watch too.

The Suunto 3 Fitness will be available from the Spring in Gold and All Black colour finishes with stainless steel bezels for £199, or Ocean, Sakura and Black colours with polished stainless steel bezels for £169.