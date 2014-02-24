  Sony sets SmartBand and Core availability for March to track your life

Sony's SmartBand SWR10, Core, and Lifelog application will be available worldwide from March 2014, the company announced on Monday.

Unveiled at CES in January, the SmartBand SWR10 incorporates a removable Core unit and a wrist strap to track your life. The Core unit, that fits into the strap, contains sensor technology that feels your movements and sends the data to your smartphone.

Sony didn't reveal specific pricing for the SmartBand SWR10, but said when the band launches it will be available in more than 60 markets worldwide. It will be available only in black at launch, with more colour options planned.

The Core unit syncs with the Lifelog application that will be available on Google Play at launch. Here you gain access to a range of information about what you've been up to, including how many calories you've burned and steps taken. It can also track your sleep cycle to vibrate and wake you up at the optimal time.

Connection to SmartBand and the Core is effortless, Sony says, with one-touch technology to pair via NFC or Bluetooth, and then you must sign-in using a Sony Entertainment Network account to track data.

Alongside announcing the release timeline for the SmartBand, Sony aired a teaser video for the product on Monday.