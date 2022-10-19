Samsung's Oura Ring competitor pops up in a patent application

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung looks like it could be getting ready to launch a health and fitness-tracking smart ring of its own, going by a new U.S. patent application.

While Samsung is already knee-deep in smartphones and watches that can track data like your steps, heart rate, and more, a new ring could be added to the mix as competition for the popular Oura Ring. The company is already working on a ring of its own based on a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) application.

Spotted by Korean blog Naver, the patent application appears to show a ring that would have all of the kinds of sensors you might expect including blood flow measurement, ECG capabilities, heart rate sensing, and more. There's also the suggestion that the ring would be able to monitor its wearer's blood pressure, too.

The ring would also be able to go beyond typical health monitoring capabilities as well. In typical Samsung fashion, the company appears to be throwing features at this thing, including the ability to control a smartphone or TV, too. That's right, you could wind up turning the volume up with a swipe of your finger if this patent comes to fruition.

And that's the rub, of course. Patent applications don't always turn into shipping products and it's important to remember that when reading these things. Companies like Samsung often patent everything their engineers come up with, although the company's entry into the fitness ring market wouldn't be a huge surprise to anyone at this point.

Given the device's early stages of development, features could change if it does ship - and we've unfortunately no idea when that might be at this point, either.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.