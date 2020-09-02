Samsung announces Galaxy Fit 2, refreshed fitness tracker

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has shown off a fairly limited look at its newest fitness tracker, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, a successor to the well-liked Galaxy Fit. The tracker has no release date or official price as yet, but should launch fairly soon.

It's more of an evolution over the Galaxy Fit than any sort of radical revision, with a few impressive specs shouted out by Samsung during its Life Unstoppable event.

The Galaxy Fit 2 will constantly track five different fitness metrics, according to Samsung, including calories burned, heart rate, distance travelled and more. It'll also offer sleep tracking, including a daily sleep score that will be familiar to those tracking their sleep through Fitbit or Withings' platforms.

Although the design of the tracker doesn't look too different from the original, Samsung says it's introduced a new grooved texture which will reduce sweating around it.

The Galaxy Fit 2 will have more than 70 digital faces to pick from, to let you customise your style, and battery life that stretches to 15 days as standard, or 21 days on some more economical settings.

That's impressive, but we should learn even more about the Galaxy Fit 2 in the near future, with details like its price and release date so far still unknown. We'd be surprised if it ended up costing much more than $100/£90, though, the mark at which the first Galaxy Fit launched.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.