An unknown Samsung wearable device surfaced in public FCC filings. A diagram in the documents even reveals the design and that it has a heart rate sensor.

Many reports are guessing it's a fitness tracker. Samsung last released a fitness wearable in 2019, with the Galaxy Fit. This could be a new version, though it looks nothing like it. There's also no confirmation the device in these FCC filings is for sure going to launch. However, given that Samsung recently announced it is holding an Unpacked event in August, coupled with the myriad of other recent Samsung hardware leaks, it's not hard to imagine this wearable debuting soon.

Samsung earlier this week invited the media to explore its "latest Galaxy Devices". Samsung’s 5 August event invite even showed a splash of copper. Considering there are leaked images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a new copper shade, we can assume Samsung is teasing it will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series and announce a color option for it in August. The Galaxy Note 20 series will be a premium range separate from the Galaxy 20 series. You can learn more here.

At least two models - a smaller Galaxy Note 20, and a larger Note 20 Ultra - could be unveiled alongside other hardware. There is speculation that Samsung is readying a slew of other devices. One is a follow-up to the Galaxy Fold. It could be called the Galaxy Fold 2, naturally, or Galaxy Z Fold 2. There could even be a Galaxy Z Flip 5G unveiled during Samsung's Unpacked event in August, as well as a new Galaxy Watch 2 that ditches the Active branding.

Perhaps we will see this new fitness tracker at the event too. We've contacted Samsung for a comment and will report back if we hear more.