It's official: Samsung announces the Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker

An upgraded version of the Samsung Gear Fit 2 has arrived.

After weeks of leaks, Samsung has announced the Gear Fit 2 Pro. The most stand-out features with this device is that it adds 5 ATM swim-ready water resistance, onboard GPS, and access to offline Spotify tunes. Samsung's new Gear Sport smartwatch offers much of the same, but the Fit 2 Pro has a smaller design and a more expensive price tag. The fitness tracker costs $200 (about £155).

It's supposed to come with improved heart rate and fitness tracking. It can measure your heart rate every second, though, by default, it does it once every 10 minutes. Other features include a 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED touch display with Gorilla Glass 3, 4GB of onboard storage, support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi, a 200mAh battery, and Tizen OS. It works with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and later.

Check out our preview of it here. We said we liked the sturdier watch-like clasp strap, beefed-up water-resistance, enhanced continuous heart-rate tracking, and new Samsung Connect led fitness programmes compared to the Fit 2 standard.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro will arrive from 15 September.