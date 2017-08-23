Samsung reveals Gear Fit 2 Pro features like water resistance, GPS

Samsung made a new fitness-tracking wearable.

Called the Gear Fit 2 Pro, it completely leaked online right before Samsung's Unpacked event. A listing on Samsung’s Malaysia website was spotted by leakster Evan Blass. Although the page is down now, and Samsung - oddly - didn't announce the wearable during its event for the new Galaxy Note 8, details about the upcoming device suggested it's basically an upgrade to last year's Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker.

One of the major differences is the addition of water resistance up to 5ATM (so, about 164 feet). That means you should be able to wear the Gear Fit 2 Pro whether you sweat a lot or plan on swimming. Speaking of swimming, the watch comes with the Speedo app so that you can track your laps. There’s also a buckle strap to help keep the device in place. Other than that, the device isn't much different.

The screen is a curved AMOLED display. There's integrated GPS and an improved battery life that should last up to four days. It'll also do the usual fitness-tracking things, like heart-rate tracking, step counting, and run tracking. The leaked listing also revealed the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be available as an all-black model as well as a red one. Unfortunately, the page didn't reveal exact pricing or a release date.

However, a previous leak indicated it would cost $199, about $20 more than the standard Gear Fit 2. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for more details about what the device could feature at launch. Since we didn't hear about it at Unpacked, we may see it at IFA 2017.