Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Samsung announced the Gear Fit2 in June 2016, bringing GPS tracking and a new design to the original Gear Fit model. Fast forward one year (and a bit) and the South Korean company has another fitness device up its sleeve in the form of the Gear Fit2 Pro.

Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, which has launched at consumer electronics show IFA.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is an improved version of the Gear Fit2. The device has a very similar design to the Gear Fit2, but with a slight shift in that the new model has a polygonal pattern on the front.

There is a 1.5-inch rectangular curved Super AMOLED screen built into the main body, as there was with the previous model and the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. A resolution of 432 x 216 pixels is on board, resulting in a pixel density of 310ppi.

In terms of footprint, the Gear Fit2 Pro measures 51.3 x 25mm and the large model weighs 34g, while the smaller model weighs 33g. It is water resistant up to 5ATM and it also comes with MIL STD 810G for a solid, sturdy build.

A couple of function buttons are positioned to the right of the display and a heart rate sensor sits beneath the display, as it did on the previous model.

The Gear Fit2 Pro will be available in two colour options, comprising red with black detailing, alongside an all black model, both of which have textured straps. It also opts for a buckle clasp for fastening, rather than the loop and pin system found on the Gear Fit2.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro comes with 5ATM water resistance, along with improved heart rate monitoring. The new device is now able to offer continuous heart rate monitoring, capturing data once a second, helping it be a more accurate fitness tracker than its predecessor.

The Gear Fit2 Pro also comes with GPS functionality, like the Gear Fit2, along with GLONASS technology. There is 4GB of internal storage, allowing users to listen to music on the go and there is a 200mAh battery running the show.

Additional features include auto activity tracking across various fitness types using the Samsung Health app via a synched phone, basic messaging and email and there are other apps available too.

The new device runs on Samsung's Tizen software and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, again like the Gear Fit2. The Gear Fit2 Pro will also offer a one-year premium subscription to Under Armour's digital fitness platform.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro has been officially announced at consumer electronic show IFA, following several weeks of rumours. It launches alongside a new smartwatch which goes by the name Gear Sport.

Samsung has not yet announced pricing or availablity for the Gear Fit2 Pro, though Evan Blass has previously claimed the small Gear Fit2 Pro will cost $199 when it launches in the US. The original Gear Fit2 costs $179.99, which makes the new model a little more expensive.