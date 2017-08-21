  1. Home
Samsung might also announce this $199 Gear Fit 2 Pro on 23 August

- No word yet on UK pricing or availability

Samsung has developed a new fitness band.

Called the Gear Fit 2 Pro, it will likely be unveiled during the company's Unpacked event on 23 August, according to VentureBeat's Evan Blass. Reported features include water resistance up to 165 feet, which is something that Samsung's current smartband, the GearFit 2, can't do, so that's cool. It'll also offer the ability to sync to the Speedo On app, so that you can swim and track lap times.

Other features include music playback, including access to offline Spotify tracks, as well as GPS functionality. The Gear Fit 2 Pro should also be compatible with iOS and Android phones, and it'll come with a premium subscription to Under Armour’s digital fitness platform. Leakster Evan Blass posted these details about the upcoming device after getting ahold of leaked training slides.

More recently, he revealed the "small" Gear Fit 2 Pro should cost $199 (converts to £154) when it launches in the US, whereas the Gear Fit 2 costs $179. Apart from this new smartband, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 and a new GearVR headset at its event.

