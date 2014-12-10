Buy a reduced price Samsung Galaxy S5 and get a Gear Fit free, today only

Samsung is doing a one day deal with its flagship Galaxy S5 smartphone and its smart Gear Fit wearable. Buy the SGS5, at a reduced price, and you'll get a Gear Fit thrown in for free.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is normally priced, offline, at £579. This has been reduced to £519 and the Gear Fit thrown in to sweeten the deal. The Samsung Gear Fit usually costs £169.

The deal appeared on Twitter today and when you visit Samsung's site it says the deal is a 10 December day deal only. There is no word on limits to stock, only time.

The Gear Fit is only available in Charcoal Black. It features a curved 1.84-inch Super AMOLED screen for a high resolution colour display capable of showing fitness data, phone alerts, messages and more. It also tracks steps meaning it can work without the phone as an activity tracker should you want it for that.

This is clearly a pre-Christmas deal to keep sales up after the inevitable drop followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There will likely be even more deals and sales after Christmas but who knows if they'll offer as much as this. If you were considering a Samsung Galaxy S5 and Samsung Gear Fit this looks like the time to splash out.

