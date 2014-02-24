  Samsung Gear Fit fitness band with curved AMOLED display debuts at Unpacked

Samsung has just shown off the Gear Fit at Unpacked, emphasising that its first foray into the fitness niche can be used as a standalone or a companion device for staying connected while on the go.

The Gear Fit is a fitness band, and it has many health-tracking features such as a pedometer, heart rate tracker, sleep monitor and stopwatch and timer. It also supports notifications for SMS, call, email, and Samsung apps and third-party apps.

Tech specs include a curved 1.84-inch Super AMOLED display with 432 x 128-pixel resolution, changeable strap, water and dust resistance, Bluetooth LE 4.0, and a 210mAh battery that'll last up to five days with low usage. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyro and heart rate.

"The Gear Fit offers the unmatched convenience of Samsung Gear technology with the most comprehensive fitness tools available, empowering you to stay physically active without sacrificing personal style or mobile connectivity," announced Samsung.

Samsung's new Gear Fit will have changeable straps in black, orange, or mocha grey colours. You can expect the device to launch globally on 11 April. Pricing is yet to be revealed.