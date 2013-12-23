  Samsung Galaxy Band, aimed at health tracking, to arrive at MWC?

The Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch was a surprise hit for Samsung, and with health trackers popular the world over it looks like the Korean giant aims to follow up with a Samsung Galaxy Band. It is expected to reveal this health tracker at MWC in February.

The Samsung Galaxy Band, as it's being tentatively called by Korean news site DDaily, should have a host of smart tracking sensors. Much like those already in smartphones such as the Galaxy S4 these include motion, pressure, humidity sensors and more. Although the main focus seems to be movement, probably as an answer to Apple's M7 coprocessor that makes tracking smarter on the iPhone 5S.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Gear review

The site says while a pedometer will feature, the Galaxy Band is more about route guidance. It uses Bluetooth to connect so presumably you'll need your phone nearby for any data from the web, like navigation. At the bottom of the story there's an interesting mention of Samsung's plans to use voice controls with its Internet of Things system. Perhaps the Galaxy Band and Gear's voice controls will work to control Samsung's TVs, sound systems, and even tumble driers soon.

A patent office leak has also shown the band in proposed use, on a bike. The idea being that it will feedback information on your wrist that you can see easily, while your phone sits in your bag. Presumably phone alerts and messaging using voice controls may be possible also.

Check back at MWC in late February when the Samsung Galaxy Band should be revealed.