(Pocket-lint) - With the smartwatch battles heating up, Garmin's response was to offer a device that switched to an AMOLED display. The result is the Garmin Venu - updated to its second edition in the Venu 2 - and now thankfully the recipient of a Prime Day discount.

The Venu 2 offers all the advantages of a Garmin device - so that's full fitness tracking - while also offering a luscious display with touch support. It's a popular choice to rival the Apple Watch. There are discounts in both the UK and the US.

Garmin Venu 2 - save £110 The Garmin Venu 2 offers a great display on top of all the normal Garmin functions. It's the closest you'll get to a Garmin smartwatch. The 31% discount means it's £239.99. View offer

Linking into the Garmin system, the features the Venu 2 offer are essentially the same as other devices, but everything looks better. You still have all those sensors and all that sports tracking, while the watch still syncs to Garmin Connect.

That means you can have your cake and eat it, with a watch that looks great as well as offers great performance.

Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 July 2022 These are some deals you can't afford to miss!

It supports music and payments, there are preloaded workouts, along with a battery that will get you through the week - or support up to 8 hours of GPS tracking.

Garmin Venu 2 - save $130 A premium device offering a great AMOLED display, this is the closest you'll get to a Garmin smartwatch. There's a decent 33% discount, so it's only $269.99. View offer

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Chris Hall.