(Pocket-lint) - With the smartwatch battles heating up, Garmin's response was to offer a device that switched to an AMOLED display. The result is the Garmin Venu - updated to its second edition in the Venu 2 - and now thankfully the recipient of a Prime Day discount.
The Venu 2 offers all the advantages of a Garmin device - so that's full fitness tracking - while also offering a luscious display with touch support. It's a popular choice to rival the Apple Watch. There are discounts in both the UK and the US.
The Garmin Venu 2 offers a great display on top of all the normal Garmin functions. It's the closest you'll get to a Garmin smartwatch. The 31% discount means it's £239.99.
Linking into the Garmin system, the features the Venu 2 offer are essentially the same as other devices, but everything looks better. You still have all those sensors and all that sports tracking, while the watch still syncs to Garmin Connect.
That means you can have your cake and eat it, with a watch that looks great as well as offers great performance.
It supports music and payments, there are preloaded workouts, along with a battery that will get you through the week - or support up to 8 hours of GPS tracking.
A premium device offering a great AMOLED display, this is the closest you'll get to a Garmin smartwatch. There's a decent 33% discount, so it's only $269.99.
