Garmin's most affordable Forerunner 55 is now even cheaper in Prime Day sales

Garmin's most affordable Forerunner 55 is now even cheaper in Prime Day sales
(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has a wide selection of devices from the monstrously expensive down to those that are much more affordable. Thankfully, the Prime Day sales help to bring that price down and this is one of Garmin's most affordable devices.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is nicely compact and offers a button interface, with sensors to support sports and fitness tracking, particularly runners. It's simple, avoiding the mass of data that some Garmin devices will offer you, so you're not spending your money on features you don't need.

There's a range of colours on offer for this attractive sports watch.

Garmin Forerunner 55 - save £60

The Forerunner 55 is an entry-level device, but it's affordable and offers reliable tracking and smartphone connectivity. It's now only £119.99.

One of the best things about Garmin's devices is Garmin Connect. This will give you a great way to examine your data, so you can look over your stats and keep track of your performance - while also syncing with third-party services like Strava. 

While the Forerunner 55 has its important sensors onboard, it will also work with other devices in the Garmin ecosystem. It's a simple device, but it's also really useful - with a 5-day battery life to make sure you're not always charging.

