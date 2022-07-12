(Pocket-lint) - Garmin always serves up great deals for Prime Day and 2022 looks to be no different.

This deal on the Garmin Forerunner 245 caught our eye. This is a popular model of watch because it offers many of the advantages of Garmin's fitness tracking, but keeps the price nicely affordable. It's also a smaller watch, so might suit a more diverse range of runners.

This model is discounted both in the UK and the US, but the UK currently has lower prices. It's also worth checking out the colours and options for music or not music - but watch those prices as not all are included in the Prime Day sales.

Garmin Forerunner 245 - save £110 The Garmin Forerunner 245 is a popular device offering great training features for runners. It comes in a range of colours, styles and with or without music. It's now £139.99. View offer

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music - save $110 The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music offers great tracking for runners in an affordable watch with the advantage of Bluetooth connectivity for your music. There's a 31% discount, so it's yours for $239.99. View offer

Garmin's popularity comes from long experience offering GPS devices and the features and ecosystem that has built up around it. While the primary focus is supporting runners with their training, there's support for a wide range of sports, so you can get data no matter what you're doing.

With battery life that will outside a smartwatch, it also offers smartwatch functions like notifications, so when it's paired with your smartphone you won't feel disconnected.

There's support for training plans and a report on your training status so you can target your workouts and make sure you recover properly, while it will also report on running dynamics to get a little more technical data with what's happening with your stride.

These deals will only last through Prime Day and you'll need to be a Prime member to benefit.

Writing by Chris Hall.