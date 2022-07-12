The stellar Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has a massive saving for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin often has some great offers in summer sales and it looks like Prime Day is no different.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has been hugely popular and although it's no longer the latest in the Fenix family from Garmin, it offers a wide range of features for sports and fitness fans, with a leaning towards the outdoor lifestyle.

There are also a range of sizes, colours and materials, so you can get the perfect watch for you.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save 49% The Fenix 6 Pro is one of Garmin's top watches, offering 14 days battery life, great tracking features and smartphone notifications. This is a compelling price at £304.99 in the UK. View offer

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save $150 In the US you can grab a 25% saving on the Fenix 6 Pro, so you can get in on the action and track your performance every day. It's now down to $449.99. View offer

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is most notable because of the 14-day battery life. This isn't just on paper, it actually lasts that long from a charge.

It's loaded with sensors and able to record your data whatever activity you're taking part in. It also offers mapping for navigation, so you can preload routes or find your way home at the touch of a button. There's great connectivity, working with your smartphone to give you connected features, with all data syncing through Garmin Connect. It also features sleep tracking.

There's support for multiple sports, from running and cycling through to skiing and swimming.

It's robust, with protection against the elements and a premium design, so it looks great too!

Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 July 2022 These are some deals you can't afford to miss!

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Chris Hall.