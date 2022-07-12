Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Fitness Trackers
  3. Fitness Tracker news
  4. Prime Day fitness tracker news

The stellar Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has a massive saving for Prime Day

Author image, Editorial Director · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint The stellar Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has a massive saving for Prime Day
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin often has some great offers in summer sales and it looks like Prime Day is no different. 

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has been hugely popular and although it's no longer the latest in the Fenix family from Garmin, it offers a wide range of features for sports and fitness fans, with a leaning towards the outdoor lifestyle.

There are also a range of sizes, colours and materials, so you can get the perfect watch for you.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save 49%

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save 49%

The Fenix 6 Pro is one of Garmin's top watches, offering 14 days battery life, great tracking features and smartphone notifications. This is a compelling price at £304.99 in the UK.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save $150

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - save $150

In the US you can grab a 25% saving on the Fenix 6 Pro, so you can get in on the action and track your performance every day. It's now down to $449.99.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is most notable because of the 14-day battery life. This isn't just on paper, it actually lasts that long from a charge. 

It's loaded with sensors and able to record your data whatever activity you're taking part in. It also offers mapping for navigation, so you can preload routes or find your way home at the touch of a button. There's great connectivity, working with your smartphone to give you connected features, with all data syncing through Garmin Connect. It also features sleep tracking.

There's support for multiple sports, from running and cycling through to skiing and swimming.

It's robust, with protection against the elements and a premium design, so it looks great too!

Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day
Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

These are some deals you can't afford to miss!

More Prime Day UK deals

The Gear Loop

If you love tracking stats and crunching the numbers on your latest outdoor activity, you'll love The Gear Loop. Our new sister site is here to bring you the freshest news, the most honest reviews, informative guides and inspirational travel features that cover all outdoor active lifestyle pursuits, from sea to summit. Whether that's running or cycling, winter sports or water sports, The Gear Loop has got it covered.

Writing by Chris Hall.